Here's a closer look at the final box score, and how the entire contest unfolded:

The Michigan Wolverines' football team blew out the Notre Dame Fighting Irish tonight at The Big House, 45-14.

Notre Dame got the ball first to start the game tonight, and drove all the way to midfield before punting. Michigan roughed the ND punter, however, and allowed the Irish to continue their opening drive.

The Wolverine defense overcame the mishap though, and forced another punt at the 11:10 mark of the game's opening frame.

Another momentous special teams play occurred when redshirt junior Will Hart had his punt blocked on Michigan's first possession of the night, but saw the ball still travel forward and freshman safety Daxton Hill recover it at U-M's 33-yard line.

Michigan wound up getting a 21-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Jake Moody out of it, making the score 3-0 at 5:25 of the first quarter.

Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet found the end zone on a seven-yard scoring run at 13:51 of the second quarter, increasing U-M's lead to 10-0.

The TD capped off an eight-play, 59-yard series, with all of the club's yards having come on the ground up to that point.

Following an Irish three-and-out, U-M's offense compiled a seven-play, 60-yard drive that concluded with Charbonnet's second touchdown of the night, this one from one yard out at 9:52 of the second quarter.

The score ballooned Michigan's lead to 17-0.

Two punts then ensued (one by each team) before ND was stopped on a fourth-and-four attempt at the U-M 36-yard line with 4:33 left in the half, keeping Michigan's lead at 17-0.

The Wolverines took the ball to midfield on their final series before seeing the clock run out, and the two teams head into the locker room with Michigan holding a 17-0 edge.