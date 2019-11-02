Instant Recap: Michigan 38, Maryland 7
The Michigan Wolverines' football team blew out Maryland today in College Park, 38-7, to increase its record to 7-2.
The Maize and Blue controlled the game throughout, holding a 21-0 lead at the break.
Here's how it all unfolded:
First Half:
Michigan started off today's game with a bang, with freshman wideout Giles Jackson returning the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to put Michigan up 7-0 right off the bat.
The Terrapins went three-and-out on their first series of the day, and the Wolverines sustained their momentum when freshman running back Zach Charbonnet found the end zone from two yards out at the 8:42 mark, putting U-M up 14-0.
Michigan's defense then made a crucial play when senior safety Josh Metellus picked off redshirt junior quarterback Josh Jackson at the Terp nine-yard line at the 2:00 mark of the first quarter.
U-M's offense couldn't capitalize off of the turnover, however, going three-and-out.
The Terrapins had a chance to finally get on the board at 8:21 of the second stanza, but missed a 37-yard field goal, maintaining the Wolverines' 14-0 lead.
The lead was extended to 21-0 when the Maize and Blue strung together a seven-play, 82-yard drive that culminated with an eight-yard touchdown run by Charbonnet with only 1:28 remaining in the half.
The Wolverines could have extended the margin to 24-0 as the half expired, but failed to do so when sophomore kicker Jake Moody missed a 37-yard field goal as the clock ran out.
Second Half:
Three straight punts opened the second half (Maryland twice and U-M once), before Michigan accumulated a 12-play, 60-yard scoring drive that was capped off with a five-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks to make the score 28-0 at 5:10 of the third quarter.
A Terrapin punt ensued, before the Wolverines found the end zone again on a 14-yard touchdown run by redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins at 1:31 of the third frame, ballooning the margin to 35-0.
Maryland finally got on the board when junior running back Javon Leake ran the ensuing kickoff back 97 yards to cut Michigan's edge to 35-7.
The fourth quarter was dominated with punts, with the Maize and Blue punting once and the Terrapins booting it away twice.
The lone score of the game's final frame occurred when redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin converted a 38-yard field goal with 9:04 remaining, extending Michigan's lead to 38-7.
Maryland advanced down to the U-M seven-yard line on its final possession of the afternoon, but saw the clock expire before it had time to put more points on the board.
The victory improved Michigan's record to 7-2, and now has its second bye of the season next week.
---
