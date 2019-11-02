The Michigan Wolverines' football team blew out Maryland today in College Park, 38-7, to increase its record to 7-2. The Maize and Blue controlled the game throughout, holding a 21-0 lead at the break. Here's how it all unfolded:

The Michigan Wolverines' football team outgained Maryland today, 331-223. (AP Images)

First Half:

Michigan started off today's game with a bang, with freshman wideout Giles Jackson returning the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to put Michigan up 7-0 right off the bat. The Terrapins went three-and-out on their first series of the day, and the Wolverines sustained their momentum when freshman running back Zach Charbonnet found the end zone from two yards out at the 8:42 mark, putting U-M up 14-0. Michigan's defense then made a crucial play when senior safety Josh Metellus picked off redshirt junior quarterback Josh Jackson at the Terp nine-yard line at the 2:00 mark of the first quarter. U-M's offense couldn't capitalize off of the turnover, however, going three-and-out. The Terrapins had a chance to finally get on the board at 8:21 of the second stanza, but missed a 37-yard field goal, maintaining the Wolverines' 14-0 lead. The lead was extended to 21-0 when the Maize and Blue strung together a seven-play, 82-yard drive that culminated with an eight-yard touchdown run by Charbonnet with only 1:28 remaining in the half. The Wolverines could have extended the margin to 24-0 as the half expired, but failed to do so when sophomore kicker Jake Moody missed a 37-yard field goal as the clock ran out.

Second Half: