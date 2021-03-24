Former Michigan Wolverines basketball standout Jordan Poole is continuing his ascent. Poole struggled early on in his second NBA season with the Golden State Warriors, posting just 5.3 points per game in 7.6 minutes per contest in the month of January. He was sent down to the G-League bubble to work on his game and get more opportunity at a lower level. He embraced the challenge and was called back up to the Warriors' roster in March. Poole has shined ever since, taking his opportunity and running with it. RELATED: Best And Worst From Michigan's Opening Weekend Of The NCAA Tournament RELATED: Five Takeaways From Michigan's NCAA Tournament Win Over LSU

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Jordan Poole is averaging 20.6 points per game for the Golden State Warriors after returning from the G-League. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

In eight games since returning to the club, Poole is averaging 20.6 points, 2.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 51.3 percent overall and 41 percent from long range. He's scored 20 or more points four times, including in three of his last four games. Poole has stepped into the starting lineup the last three contests for the injured Steph Curry and has seen 34 minutes of action or more in those contests, now a trusted member of the rotation. “He’s been fantastic every single game since he’s come back from Orlando,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said.

Below is a complete update on every former Michigan Wolverine in the NBA.

Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks

Scored two points in five minutes in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers March 17 ... Dropped 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field and added two rebounds and one steal in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers March 19 ... Registered two points, one rebound and one assist in a win over the Trail Blazers March 21. Has appeared off the bench in 40 of the Mavericks' 41 games this season, and is averaging 15.2 minutes per outing ... Posting seven points and 1.5 assists per night, while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three-point land ... The Mavericks sit at eighth in the Western Conference with a 22-19 record.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Posted 15 points, shooting 3-of-7 from three-point range, six rebounds and one assist in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers March 17 ... Went off for 25 points, shooting 7-of-11 from deep, five rebounds and five assists in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers March 19 ... Contributed 11 points and six rebounds in a win over the Trail Blazers March 21. Has seen action in 40 of the team's 38 contests with 19 starts ... Is averaging 16.4 points per game on 44.5 percent shooting from the field and 38.9 percent from long range, while also contributing 2.7 boards and 1.8 assists per tilt.

Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers

Dropped 19 points, dished out five assists and grabbed three rebounds in a March 17 loss to the Brooklyn Nets ... Had eight points, seven assists and four rebounds in a March 19 win over the Miami Heat ... In an overtime win over the Heat March 21, scored 13 points and posted three assists and three rebounds ... Registered 19 points, five rebounds and five assists in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks March 22. Averaging 14.8 points, four rebounds and four assists per game in six outings with the Indiana Pacers, after returning from having surgery on his kidney ... The Pacers are 10th in the East with a 19-23 record.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games ... Dropped 24 points while making six of his 11 attempts from deep, and added two assists and one rebound in a win over the Houston Rockets March 17 ... Registered 25 points, two assists and two rebounds in a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies March 19 ... Notched 26 points, five assists and four rebounds in a loss to the Grizzlies March 20 ... Put up 19 points, four rebounds and two assists in a setback to the Philadelphia 76ers March 23. Has appeared in 23 of the Warriors' 44 games this season after a stint in the G-League ... In the NBA, he's averaging 10.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc ... The Warriors are ninth in the Western Conference with a 20-20 mark.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Posted 13 points and six rebounds in a loss to the Memphis Grizzles March 17 ... Registered six points, two assists and one rebound in a loss to the Indiana Pacers March 19 ... Notched 13 points, five rebounds and five assists in an overtime loss to the Pacers March 21 ... Put up six points, one rebound and one assist in a loss to the Phoenix Suns March 23. Has started all 44 games for the Miami Heat ... Averaging 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 44.7 percent overall and 41.7 percent from long range ... His 3.3 made threes per game rank 12th in the association ... The Heat are 22-22 on the season and sit at fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Moe Wagner, Washington Wizards

Did not appear in three-straight games but returned March 23 in a loss to the Knicks and posted 11 points, three assists and one rebound in 23 minutes. Has appeared in 25 of the team's 38 contests this season with 13 starts ... Is averaging 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per outing in 15 minutes of work ... The Wizards are 15-27 and sit at 13th in the East.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Grabbed three rebounds in a March 19 loss to the Detroit Pistons ... Registered eight points and one rebound in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder March 21 ... Posted seven points and two rebounds in a March 22 loss to the Toronto Raptors March 22. Made 15 appearances out of 42 games so far this season, and is averaging 9.1 minutes of action when he sees the floor ... Notching 3.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per outing, while shooting 38.9 percent from the field ... The Bucks are 28-14 and third in the Eastern Conference.

