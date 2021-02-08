Former Michigan Wolverines basketball standout Caris LeVert is back with the Indiana Pacers, after undergoing a successful surgery to remove a cancerous tumor on his kidney. LeVert is considered out indefinitely but is expected to make a full recovery. He was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Indiana Pacers in mid January. Elsewhere in the NBA, Tim Hardaway Jr. had a big week for the Dallas Mavericks. The squad has underachieved so far this season after making the playoffs and taking the Los Angeles Clippers to six games in the first round. Part of the 10-14 team that sits at 14th in the Western Conference, Hardaway averaged 17.5 points per game in four games last week, highlighted by a 22-point performance in a win over the Atlanta Hawks Feb. 3. He nailed five three-pointers in that game, and did so again the next night, albeit in a loss, against the Golden State Warriors. Hardaway is averaging 17 points per game on 43.2 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from long range, while also contributing 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists per tilt. Below is a complete update on all nine former Michigan basketball players in the NBA.

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball star Tim Hardaway Jr. averaged 17.5 points per game over the last week.

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Did not make an appearance in the last week ... Has seen action in four games this season but never for more than four minutes in a contest ... Has totaled two points, two rebounds and one assist ... Will participate with the Westchester Knicks in the G-League season that tips off Feb. 10

Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks

Went scoreless in both a loss to the Phoenix Suns Feb. 1 and a win over the Atlanta Hawks Feb. 3 ... Notched four points, two assists and one rebound in a loss to the Golden State Warriors Feb. 4 ... In a redeeming win over the Warriors Feb. 6, posted five points, one assist and one steal. Has appeared off the bench in 23 of the Mavericks' 24 games this season, and is averaging 19.1 minutes per outing ... Posting nine points, 1.7 assists and 1.2 rebounds per night, while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three-point land ... The Mavericks sit at 14th in the Western Conference with a 10-14 record.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Scored 18 points and added four rebounds, one block and one steal in a loss to the Phoenix Suns Feb. 1 ... Posted 22 points and four rebounds in a Feb. 3 win over the Atlanta Hawks ... Contributed 19 points, three rebounds and one assist in a Feb. 4 loss to the Golden State Warriors ... Registered 11 points, three assists and one board in a win over the Warriors Feb. 6. Has seen action in 23 of the team's 24 contests, with 17 starts ... Is averaging 17 points per game on 43.2 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from long range, while also contributing 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists per tilt.

Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers

Played in 12 games with four starts for the Brooklyn Nets, and averaged 18.5 points, six assists and 4.3 rebounds per night, while shooting 43.5 percent overall and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc ... Was part of the four-team blockbuster trade that saw former Houston Rockets star James Harden dealt to the Nets. Underwent successful surgery last week to treat renal cell carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer ... No further treatment is needed, and LeVert, who remains out indefinitely at this point, is expected to make a full recovery ... He rejoined the team at practice late last week as he continues to recover.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Is in the G-League bubble to play for the Santa Cruz Warriors, with the season set to tip off on Wednesday, Feb. 10 ... Expected to play a big role for the squad. Made appearances in 16 of the Golden State Warriors' 20 contests thus far, notching 5.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 9.5 minutes per outing, while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from long range ... The Warriors are 11-9 and eighth in the Western Conference.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Contributed 16 points on 4-of-7 from long range and two rebounds in a Feb. 1 overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets ... Scored nine points and added three rebounds and two assists in a Feb. 3 setback to the Washington Wizards ... Recorded six points, three assists and two rebounds in a win over the Wizards Feb. 5 ... Put up 12 points, six rebounds and two assists in a win over the New York Knicks Feb. 7. Has started all 23 games for the Miami Heat ... Averaging 13 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 42.6 percent overall and 40.4 percent from long range (58th in the league) ... His 3.4 made threes per game ranks seventh in the association ... The Heat are 9-14 on the season and 12th in the East.

Glenn Robinson III, Sacramento Kings

Notched three points and one assist in a win over the Boston Celtics Feb. 3 ... Scored two points and added three rebounds in a win over the Denver Nuggets Feb. 6 ... Tallied four points in a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers Feb. 7. Has seen action in 18 of the Sacramento Kings' 23 games (averaging 15.5 minutes), while registering 5.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest and shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from downtown ... The Kings are 12-11 and ninth in the Western Conference.

Moe Wagner, Washington Wizards

Scored six points and added two assists, one rebound and one block in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Feb. 2 ... Put up three points, one rebound, one assist and one block in a setback to the Miami Heat Feb. 5 ... Scored two points and notched four rebounds and one block in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets Feb. 7. Has appeared in 10 of the team's 20 contests this season ... Is averaging six points and 3.5 rebounds per outing in 13.7 minutes ... The Wizards are 5-15 and sit at 14th in the East.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks