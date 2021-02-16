There are several questions pertinent to U-M sports this winter - we tackle some of them here in this week's roundtable.

What’s the biggest thing you need to see coming out of spring ball to convince you this team is on the right track?

CHRIS BALAS: Not to rain on the parade here, but there really isn’t anything at this point. It’s all about what we see on the field in the fall … that’s all that matters.

We heard last year how excited Don Brown was about his defense, that quarterback Joe Milton was the real deal, etc., and what we saw on the field was a team that played like it didn’t care. That’s unacceptable, and they need to continue to weed out the problems and get back to the kind of Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was around when he played in Ann Arbor.

AUSTIN FOX: Improved quarterback play. A revamped culture could also have been an answer here, but we won’t truly know how significantly it has been fixed until we see how the team handles adversity during game action. U-M had plenty of problems on the field last year, but quarterback play was one of the team’s primary downfalls. Getting better play at the spot in 2021 — likely from either redshirt freshman Cade McNamara or freshman J.J. McCarthy — would go a long way in covering up some of the other flaws on the roster.

CLAYTON SAYFIE: That some of the young offensive linemen are emerging to the foreront. After being banged up and inexperience along the front five last season, Michigan must take steps forward. There's a lot to like about the youth, but it has to be developed. While there's reason to have confidence in new offensive line coach and co-O.C. Sherrone Moore to pick up where Ed Warinner left off, he has a lot to prove since he's never coached the position before.

