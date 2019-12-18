News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 16:45:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Signing Day Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas talks about Michigan's recruiting class on Early Signing Day, 2019 with the Huge Show's Bill Simonson.

Future Michigan running back Blake Corum.
Future Michigan running back Blake Corum. (Rivals.com)

---

{{ article.author_name }}