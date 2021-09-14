Michigan WR Daylen Baldwin Updates Health, Discusses His Role

Michigan Wolverines redshirt junior wide receiver Daylen Baldwin thought his football career was coming to an end as a sophomore at Morgan State in 2018, when he played sparingly. But he didn't give up, kept working and continued on his journey, which led him to Jackson State for two seasons — where he led the SWAC in receiving yards this past spring — before he wound up in Ann Arbor, which is less than 50 miles from his hometown of Southfield, Mich. Baldwin joined the team roughly two weeks before fall camp began, so he had to get up to speed quickly. "It’s not a specific amount of time, it just happens. You don’t really time it up, you don’t really think about it, but after a while, you’ll be like, ‘alright, I’m here, I’m settled in now,'" Baldwin said. "I can’t tell you exactly when [I got settled in], but I’d say, a week and a half into camp." "Really what I was doing the whole time was just learning from those guys. Even though I’m the oldest one in the receiver room, I took a lot of information from the young guys, because they’ve been around here longer, they understand how [offensive coordiantor and wide receivers coach] Coach [Josh] Gatt[is] wants things done. "I tried to listen to them a lot, and I still do to this day." RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Film Review: On Second Glance - Washington RELATED: How Michigan's 'Beat Ohio Drill' Has Upped The Wolverines' Physicality

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Daylen Baldwin led the SWAC in receiving yards last year and was the conference's Newcomer of the Year. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Baldwin was able to acclimate quickly enough to make an impact in the season opener, despite having an ankle injury heading in. A game-time decision, Baldwin caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from freshman signal-caller J.J. McCarthy in the second half of the Wolverines' 47-14 win over Western Michigan. "I did what needed to be done," Baldwin said of playing against the Broncos after junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell went down with a season-ending knee injury. He's feeling better and better by the week, saying he's at 90 or 95 percent healthy now. "It’s a myth, playing at 100 percent," Baldwin noted. "You don’t play at 100 percent when you play football. It’s just what it is. It’s fine though, it’s just not the case. I’m good." Baldwin played five snaps against Washington next week, but did not garner any targets. In fact, the Wolverines only threw the ball 15 times due to its run game seeing so much success (343 yards). Still, there were things the wide receivers could've done to impact the game more, Baldwin revealed.