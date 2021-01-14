Hart's running style wasn't necessarily flashy, but at 5-9, 202, he consistently found a way to get the job done by grinding out tough yards with a pedal to the metal, hardworking mentality.

There is plenty of buzz surrounding the Michigan Wolverines' football hire of Mike Hart to serve as running backs coach, and it's easy to see why. He is the school's all-time leading rusher and epitomized what it means to be a Michigan Man during his time in Ann Arbor (2004-07), leading the Maize and Blue to a Big Ten title as a freshman in 2004 and the verge of the national championship in 2006.

What Hart accomplished during his days at Michigan shouldn't be why fans are excited about the hire though. It should be about what he's done as a coach during his short coaching tenure.

Hart has coached running backs at Eastern Michigan (2012-13), Western Michigan (2014-15), Syracuse (2016) and Indiana (2017-20), and has produced outstanding rushers who posted impressive statistics at three of his four stops (Ypsilanti, Kalamazoo and Bloomington).

Hart's career began with a bang with the Eastern Michigan Eagles. He helped guide Bronson Hill to a 905-yard, 6.5-yard per carry campaign in 2012, with his 6.5 yards per touch checking in as the third highest total in the MAC.

Hill did all of this without ever having carried the ball prior to 2012. It was much of the same in Hart's second go-round in Ypsilanti in 2013, with Hill racking up 1,101 yards on 5.6 yards per attempt and earning third-team All-MAC honors as a result.

Hart then carried his early-career success over to Western Michigan in a big way. In 2014, Bronco rusher Jarvion Franklin racked up 1,551 yards and 24 touchdowns as a freshman.

Franklin's 24 rushing scores were the fourth most in college football that year and eight more than any other player in the MAC, while his 1,551 yards checked in second in the conference.

He took home the MAC's Offensive Player of the Year Award and earned Freshman All-American honors as a result. Hart molded yet another youngster into an excellent running back the following year, this time in the form of redshirt freshman Jamauri Bogan.

Despite Franklin's presence in 2015, Bogan ran for 1,051 yards and 16 touchdowns, while averaging 6.5 yards per carry. His 6.5 yards per touch and 16 scores were both the second most in the conference, while his 1,051 yards checked in fourth.

Bogan won the MAC's Freshman of the Year Award at season's end (despite being a redshirt freshman). It's also worth noting Franklin racked up 735 yards and five touchdowns in 2015 as a sophomore, while LeVante Bellamy — as a freshman — chipped in 493 yards on 6.4 yards per carry.

The Broncos averaged 5.0 yards per carry as a team in 2015, which was tied for the 23rd best mark nationally.