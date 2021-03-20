With senior forward Isaiah Livers out indefinitely with injury, the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team knew it would have to get some added contributions from players who don’t normally produce at a high level. That’s exactly what it got in today’s 82-66 victory over Texas Southern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Junior forward Brandon Johns — starting in place of Livers — tallied 11 points, while freshman guard Zeb Jackson registered six points on two three-pointers, and freshman forward Terrance Williams four points and three rebounds.

Michigan Wolverines basketball will next play LSU Monday in the second round. (AP Images)

“Coach [Juwan Howard] always preaches a next man up mentality, and to stay ready so you don’t have to get ready,” fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith exclaimed after the win, pouring in a team-high 18 points of his own. “They [Jackson and Williams] did a tremendous job out there to help us. Zeb is a hard worker and wants to be out there helping us all the time. He wakes up at 7 and 8 AM every day and gets shots up, and that really shows his character. “He’ll be a tremendous player for Michigan. Zeb showed a little bit today with what he has in his game. It builds confidence when you see the ball go in or when you do something good.

“That will help those two down the stretch, especially the next time their name is called.” Livers’ absence has forced Johns into the starting lineup and has allowed Jackson and Williams to see increased playing time, with the latter two playing eight and 11 minutes today, respectively. Johns has expectedly seen the most significant role increase of all, however, with his 25 minutes this afternoon representing a season high. “Brandon is playing more aggressive with his increased minutes,” Smith observed. “We’ve been telling him he needs to be more aggressive. He has talent not everyone knows about and has stepped up the last few games and has played well for us.