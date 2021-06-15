Mike Vrabel Loves Adam Coon's U-M Wrestling Background, 'Great Attitude'

The University of Michigan can do no wrong when it comes to producing NFL players. The Michigan football program has seen 387 of its former players become NFL Draft picks, which checks in as the fifth-most all time out of any school. Eight Wolverines were selected in this spring's draft, while two were picked up as undrafted free agents. Now, another who used to don the Maize and Blue will join them in the league, but he never strapped on the winged helmet, ran out of the tunnel with the team and touched the banner or played in front of 110,000 screaming fans. Last week, the Tennessee Titans signed former Michigan wrestler Adam Coon, a three-time All-American in his sport, as an offensive lineman. Coon hadn't played football since high school until last week, when he went through practices with the Titans. The Michigan native played high school ball at Fowlerville High, where was named all-state linebacker in 2012. During his dominant prep career on the mat, Coon was a four-time state champion and tabbed as the Detroit Athletic Club High School Athlete of the Year as a senior. RELATED: Potential U-M Wide Receiver Transfer Daylen Baldwin Is A ‘Special Player' RELATED: Sights And Sounds From Michigan Football's Big Visit Weekend

Former Michigan Wolverines wrestler Adam Coon was a three-time All-American at U-M. (Courtesy Tennessee Titans)

During his wrestling career at Michigan, which spanned from 2013-18, Coon posted a 116-15 record. He earned a spot on the men's Olympic wrestling team, but he did not to qualify for the 2021 Olympic Games through the World Olympic Qualifier in May, meaning he won't participate in this summer's Tokyo Olympics. While it'll take some time to get used to playing football again, there are transferrable skills from the mat to the gridiron, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said at a recent press conference. "Wrestlers, specially at that elite level, have unbelievable balance, core strength, things that I think would translate well to an offensive lineman," Vrabel said. After all, Vrabel has seen seen that process play out first hand, with the head man having played with former Patriots offensive lineman Stephen Neal, who was a guard with New England after only wrestling in college. "Just wanted to try to take a look at Adam," Vrabel said. "I followed his wrestling career for a while. Something we looked at and, again, I was a part of as a player, taking a former wrestler and they developed into an offensive lineman with Stephen Neal."

