The Michigan Wolverines' football program has seen 14 players enter the transfer portal since the 2020 season came to an end Nov. 28. The most recent athlete to leave was freshman wideout Xavier Worthy April 15, a move that will hopefully bring the exits to a halt for the time being. With the spring session now in the books, it's fair to expect the departures to at least slow down significantly between now and the season opener Sept. 4 against Western Michigan.

Former Michigan Wolverines football QB Joe Milton finished with a 56.7 completion percentage. (AP Images)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The destinations of 10 of the 14 exiting players has been made known publicly, with news being released this afternoon on redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton's new school. YahooSports' Pete Thamel tweeted Milton "plans to sign with Tennessee," with the former Wolverine starter taking his talents significantly closer to home (he's from Pahokee, Fla.) to play in the SEC.

Sources: Former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton plans to sign with Tennessee. He's expected to formally commit later this month. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 19, 2021