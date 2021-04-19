Milton 'Plans' To Sign With Tennessee; New Homes For U-M's Other Transfers
The Michigan Wolverines' football program has seen 14 players enter the transfer portal since the 2020 season came to an end Nov. 28. The most recent athlete to leave was freshman wideout Xavier Worthy April 15, a move that will hopefully bring the exits to a halt for the time being.
With the spring session now in the books, it's fair to expect the departures to at least slow down significantly between now and the season opener Sept. 4 against Western Michigan.
The destinations of 10 of the 14 exiting players has been made known publicly, with news being released this afternoon on redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton's new school.
YahooSports' Pete Thamel tweeted Milton "plans to sign with Tennessee," with the former Wolverine starter taking his talents significantly closer to home (he's from Pahokee, Fla.) to play in the SEC.
Sources: Former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton plans to sign with Tennessee. He's expected to formally commit later this month.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 19, 2021
In addition to Milton, the nine other departing Michigan players whose destinations have been made known are center Zach Carpenter, running backs Christian Turner and Zach Charbonnet, defensive end Luiji Vilain, quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, linebackers Ben VanSumeren and Adam Shibley, wide receiver Giles Jackson and safety Hunter Reynolds.
The four who haven't are the three most recent exiters — Worthy, defensive tackle Phillip Paea and linebacker William Mohan — and punter Will Hart, who announced his entrance into the portal way back on Dec. 16.
A heated debate surrounding Michigan's offseason attrition has raged on over the past several weeks and months, with a variety of interesting viewpoints having been brought to the table.
One argument has been critical of the program, citing the immense amount of talent Michigan is losing to the portal. A counterargument has disagreed, however, claiming the players leaving — with no disrespect to them — perhaps aren't as talented as some are making them out to be, and attrition in that sense can actually be a good thing.
While there is not yet a right or wrong answer on the matter, a good indicator one can often use to gauge the value of a player or coach is to examine the caliber of the school they wind up at following their departure from Michigan.
