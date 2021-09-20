MMQB: Michigan Football Is Humming Heading Into Big Ten Play

It's Monday morning, which means we've had over 40 hours to better process what we saw from Michigan Wolverines football in a 63-10 win over Northern Illinois Saturday afternoon and watch the film, before turning the page to Rutgers, U-M's first Big Ten opponent of the year. In this edition of Monday Morning Quarterback, we examine the top aspects of Michigan's win, areas that weren't as up to par and break down position-by-position battles. RELATED: Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over NIU RELATED: Michigan Football Moves Up In Latest AP Top 25 Rankings

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross led Michigan with six tackles against Northern Illinois. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Key Moment Of The Game

This game was never really in doubt. We'll peg a moment that occurred before the game even began as the most key — the coin toss. Tails didn't fail, and Northern Illinois won the toss, before choosing to receive — not defer its choice to the second half. The decision didn't pay off, with the Huskies going three-and-out to begin the game and Michigan's offense scoring on the ensuing possession. To begin the second half, already up 35-3, the Wolverines scored on their first drive to make it 42-3. No, the decision didn't cost the Huskies the game — no one thing did in such a lopsided affair — but it didn't help its already thin chances.

Three Things That Worked

Way more than three things worked for Michigan in this one, but here is the trio that stood out the most... 1. Blake Corum And The Ground Game Second-year freshman running back Blake Corum, the nation's leader in rushing scores with seven, scored three touchdowns for the second straight week (13 carries for 125 yards) and rushed for over 100 yards for the third consecutive outing. The Wolverines' rushing attack as a whole continues to roll. The Maize and Blue lead the nation in rushing yards per game (350.3), and the Huskies didn't provide much resistance Saturday, allowing 373 yards on the ground.

2. Pass Coverage NIU redshirt junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi was limited to 9-of-17 passing for 44 yards and no touchdowns with one interception, thanks in large part to the tight coverage by the Michigan defensive backs and linebackers. Michigan posted a PFF coverage grade of 79.1, the team's highest mark through three weeks. Redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green notched the Wolverines' first interception of the season on a tipped ball in the third quarter,

3. Balanced Offense Head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that Michigan had a goal heading into the game — to both run and pass for over 200 yards. Mission accomplished. One week after passing it just 15 times for 44 yards, the Wolverines opened up the offense a bit, taking some deep shots down the field, culminating in an 87-yard connection between redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara and sophomore wideout Cornelius Johnson. Having a solid passing attack is a prerequisite for beating the better teams on the schedule (Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State), and while it's not perfect yet, the Wolverines took a step forward against NIU.

Three Things That Didn't Work

1. Completely Shutting Down NIU's Run Game NIU rushed for 162 yards on 36 carries (4.5 yards per rush). While 45 of those came on one Lombardi run, the Wolverines could've been better against the Huskies' rushing attack, considering the competition level. On a positive note, NIU second-year freshman running back Harrison Waylee was held to just 34 yards on 12 carries, after coming in ranked third nationally in rushing yards per game (161.5). 2. Second Drive For The Defense This ties along with the previous section in that Michigan allowed the Huskies to march 71 yards down the field on their second drive of the game. Fifty one of NIU's yards on the possession came on the ground. Michigan's defensive line got pushed back on multiple of those plays, one of the few negatives for the game. Ultimately, the Maize and Blue tightened up in the red zone and forced the Huskies to settle for a field goal.

Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Aidan Hutchinson registered two tackles against Northern Illinois. (AP Images)

3. Pass Rush We still have no clue how junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson wasn't credited with a sack when he stopped Lombardi for a half-yard loss early in the third quarter (see clip below) ... But technically, Michigan didn't notch a sack or quarterback hurry in this game, after registering five of the former and 11 of the latter in the first two games combined. The Maize and Blue could've put some more pressure on Lombardi, especially considering the NIU's offensive line ranked 110th in pass blocking entering Saturday, per PFF.

Position-By-Position Battles