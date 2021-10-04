MMQB: Michigan Wasn't Going To Be Denied At Wisconsin

It's Monday morning, which means we've had over 40 hours to watch the film and better process what we saw from Michigan Wolverines football (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) in a 38-17 win at Wisconsin. We take a look at the top aspects of the Maize and Blue's win, areas they can clean up and break down position-by-position battles in this edition of "Monday Morning Quarterback." RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Post-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton RELATED: Michigan Jumps Into Top 10 Of AP Top 25 Rankings

Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has 5.5 sacks on the year. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Key Moment Of The Game

Despite being down 13-10, Wisconsin had the momentum coming out of the halftime locker room after a late-first-half touchdown brought it within three points. The Badgers received the kickoff and had a chance to tie or take their first lead of the afternoon. On 3rd and 9 with the ball on the Badger 26 yard line, Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald dialed up sophomore safety Daxton Hill on a blitz from the right side of the formation. Hill came through at full speed, wasn't picked up and slammed his shoulder into the ribs of junior quarterback Graham Mertz, who had completed 8 of his last 10 passes for one touchdown at that point. Mertz left the contest with a chest injury and did not return. The momentum swung back into Michigan's favor from that point on, with the offense scoring on its first possession of the half, and the Wolverines were able to cruise to victory and jump around in celebration.

Three Things That Worked

1. Defense Wreaking Havoc Michigan's defense had been steady through four games — not elite in any one category but top five nationally in points allowed per game because of its ability to get timely third-down and red zone stops. Against Wisconsin, the Wolverines were flat-out explosive, posting a season-high six sacks, recovering a fumble, notching an interception and forcing seven three-and-outs. Wisconsin converted on just three of its 14 third-down opportunities, gained only 3.8 yards per play overall and were held to just 43 rushing yards, the program's lowest total since 2015. This was a dominant performance by the Maize and Blue defense. 2. Cade McNamara Taking The Game Into His Own Hands All eyes were on McNamara entering this game. He had a rough second half against Rutgers and some other stretches of inconsistent play in the first four games, but he was aided by a great running game and didn't have to go out and win the game by himself. Against the Badgers' No. 1-ranked rushing defense that allowed just 23 yards per game in its first three, though, whether or not McNamara could make enough plays was going to be critical in determining the outcome. Sure enough, it was, and he stepped up in a big way during his sixth career start, completing 17 of 28 pass attempts for 197 yards and two touchdowns, with six of his completions being third-down conversions. While he wasn't sacked, McNamara faced some pressure in the pocket (almost going down once or twice) and was able to come up with big throws, completing 6 of 10 passes for 88 yards and one score when pressured, per PFF. 3. Fearlessness, Perseverance And Energy There's so much to like about Michigan's performance Saturday, but this area can be credited for a lot of the fantastic play we saw. The Wolverines won as underdogs for the first time under head coach Jim Harbaugh, beating a (seemingly) quality opponent on the road in a tough environment that they haven't won at since 2001. With a lot stacked against them coming in, the Maize and Blue "didn't flinch," Harbaugh said, and "weren't going to be denied." Even when momentum swung the Badgers' way, Michigan always had an answer. When Wisconsin played 'Jump Around' at the end of the third quarter, the Wolverines sang louder and leaped higher than any other group inside Camp Randall. Don't think the team's mentality, which seems different from the last couple years, didn't helped them advance to 5-0.

Three Things That Didn't Work

1. Popping Big Runs Michigan has 30 runs of 10 or more yards this season. None of them came against Wisconsin. It was tough sledding for the Wolverines' run game, which averaged 2.5 yards per carry and totaled 112 yards on 44 attempts. It was enough to keep the Wisconsin defense honest, but not enough to completely break the game open earlier. 2. The Squib Kick After making a field goal to go up 10-3 with 27 seconds left in the first half, Michigan attempted a squib kick, which was mishandled and nearly turned over by Wisconsin, before it recovered at its own 37 yard line. While a 12-yard difference between where the Badgers would've taken over after a touchback doesn't sound like a lot, it completely changed their thinking, allowing them to be more aggressive. Mertz completed a 36-this yard pass to sophomore wideout Chimere Dike, then found Dike again for an 18-yard score with seven seconds to go. A head-scratching decision.

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Daylen Baldwin has a 56-yard touchdown reception against Wisconsin. (AP Images)

3. Dropped Passes The Wolverines' passing attack was largely effective (see above), but it got off to a clunky start due to some drops. PFF only credited the receivers with three drops (still too many) — two by redshirt junior Daylen Baldwin and one by sophomore Cornelius Johnson — but we counted a few more contested ones that they should've come up with.

Position-By-Position Battles