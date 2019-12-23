National Recruiting Guru Tom Lemming Shares His Take On U-M's Signing Class
Well-known recruiting expert Tom Lemming, co-host of CBS Sports' The Lemming Report and editor of Prep Football Magazine, was kind enough to swing by TheWolverine this week and help break down U-M's 2020 signing haul.
Lemming shared his thoughts on the class as a whole, while also breaking down who the haul's best prospects and under-the-radar athletes are.
What are your overall thoughts on Michigan's class as a whole?
Lemming: “It’s an outstanding class as a whole. It’s a very athletic class, and they helped themselves at every single position, with maybe the exception of quarterback — [Massapequa (N.Y.) Plainedge Senior three-star] Dan Villari is a wait-and-see type of guy.
"They did very well at all the other positions, and almost everybody they signed is, to me, a four-star player.
"I’ve seen almost all their guys in person, and I think they really helped themselves on the offensive line, not only with [Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star offensive tackle Zak] Zinter but also with [Littleton (Colo.) Eaglecrest three-star offensive tackle] Reece Atteberry.
"He’s technically sound and has real good feet. [San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic four-star offensive tackle] Jeff Persi from Southern California is a big kid and was about 260 when I saw him back in April, but will be an athletic 300-pounder.
"They really helped themselves at linebacker and at defensive end as well, so I’m impressed with this class.
"I’d say they’re 10th or 11th nationally, which is really good. I was also impressed with their Maryland recruiting, especially at St. Frances.”
Which players do you think are most likely to make an immediate impact next year as freshmen?
