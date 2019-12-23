News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 16:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

National Recruiting Guru Tom Lemming Shares His Take On U-M's Signing Class

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Well-known recruiting expert Tom Lemming, co-host of CBS Sports' The Lemming Report and editor of Prep Football Magazine, was kind enough to swing by TheWolverine this week and help break down U-M's 2020 signing haul.

Lemming shared his thoughts on the class as a whole, while also breaking down who the haul's best prospects and under-the-radar athletes are.

RELATED: Hudson Wolfe Talks new Michigan Offer

RELATED: Green-Warren, Transfer DT Scoop

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant is one of 12 four-stars the Michigan Wolverines' football team signed.
Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant is one of 12 four-stars the Michigan Wolverines' football team signed. (Rivals.com)
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.

SIGN UP NOW — Get 25% off a new subscription to TheWolverine.com and $75 in FREE Nike gear

What are your overall thoughts on Michigan's class as a whole?

Lemming: “It’s an outstanding class as a whole. It’s a very athletic class, and they helped themselves at every single position, with maybe the exception of quarterback — [Massapequa (N.Y.) Plainedge Senior three-star] Dan Villari is a wait-and-see type of guy.

"They did very well at all the other positions, and almost everybody they signed is, to me, a four-star player.

"I’ve seen almost all their guys in person, and I think they really helped themselves on the offensive line, not only with [Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star offensive tackle Zak] Zinter but also with [Littleton (Colo.) Eaglecrest three-star offensive tackle] Reece Atteberry.

"He’s technically sound and has real good feet. [San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic four-star offensive tackle] Jeff Persi from Southern California is a big kid and was about 260 when I saw him back in April, but will be an athletic 300-pounder.

"They really helped themselves at linebacker and at defensive end as well, so I’m impressed with this class.

"I’d say they’re 10th or 11th nationally, which is really good. I was also impressed with their Maryland recruiting, especially at St. Frances.”

Which players do you think are most likely to make an immediate impact next year as freshmen?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}