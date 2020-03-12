The Michigan Wolverines' athletic department, as a result, also revealed today it has suspended all athletic activities immediately until further notice, including both practices and games.

The Big Ten announced this afternoon it is cancelling the rest of its winter and spring sports seasons due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The school confirmed it will not be allowing domestic or international air travel until further notice (unless for essential purposes), and won't let its coaches conduct off-campus recruiting activities or host prospects on campus visits.

“Today, we took the unprecedented and proactive decision to suspend intercollegiate activities to protect the health and well-being of our student-athletes, staff and community members," U-M Athletic Director Warde Manuel said.

"This decision, reached in collaboration with the Big Ten Conference and campus leaders, was reached after thorough discussion and was necessary given the magnitude of this global issue.

"The hard work and dedication of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is a source of inspiration for so many. So, too, will be our response as we confront the spread of this global pandemic.

"On behalf of our entire department, I thank the Big Ten Conference, presidents and athletic directors, our head coaches and community partners who have offered input and unwavering support.”



The cancellations at U-M began earlier this week when the school announced it was terminating its April 18 spring game, and continued today when the football program revealed tomorrow's annual Pro Day has also been called off.

Every college basketball conference tournament still in action was also terminated today, with the Big Ten choosing to end its just 15 minutes before Michigan was scheduled to tip off against Rutgers at noon eastern time.

The biggest bombshell was dropped at 4:17 ET, however, when the NCAA announced it had cancelled all remaining winter and spring championships (including the annual NCAA Tournament).