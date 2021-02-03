New Blue: Stats And Honors For Michigan Football's Three Late Signees
Michigan Wolverines football signed three defensive linemen in the late cycle, which is a strong addition to what was already the No. 11 class in the country, per Rivals.com, entering Wednesday's signing day.
Below are the stats and honors that all three new Wolverines notched in their senior year of high school.
DT Rayshaun Benny, Oak Park (Mich.) High
Stats: Benny notched 32 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in five games on defense, after missing the first five contests with a knee injury. He also excelled on offense at left tackle, not allowing a sack.
Honors: Was named to The Detroit News Dream Team and the MLive Dream Team as both a junior and senior.
Team: Oak Park started off the season 0-5 while Benny was out with an injury, but his return gave the team new life. He led the Knights all the way to the state semifinals, before they fell by six points to Warren (Mich.) De La Salle.
DT Ike Iwunnah, Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial
Honors: Iwunnah was named all-district as a junior and senior.
Team: Garland went 4-2 in the abridged season, with one of its two losses coming due to forfeit.
DL George Rooks, Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep
Stats: In a shortened six-game 2020 season, Rooks notched 41 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one pass breakup.
Honors: He was tabbed to play in the Under Armour All-American Game, which was not held this year. After earning second-team all-state honors by USA Today as a junior in 2019, Rooks was selected to the first team for his stellar senior season. Rooks was a three-time all-conference selection as a sophomore, junior and senior.
Team: St. Peter's Prep posted a 4-2 record in 2020 and finished second in its league.
