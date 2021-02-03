Michigan Wolverines football defensive tackle signee Rayshaun Benny led his team to the state semifinals. (Rivals.com)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

DT Rayshaun Benny, Oak Park (Mich.) High

Stats: Benny notched 32 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in five games on defense, after missing the first five contests with a knee injury. He also excelled on offense at left tackle, not allowing a sack. Honors: Was named to The Detroit News Dream Team and the MLive Dream Team as both a junior and senior. Team: Oak Park started off the season 0-5 while Benny was out with an injury, but his return gave the team new life. He led the Knights all the way to the state semifinals, before they fell by six points to Warren (Mich.) De La Salle.

DT Ike Iwunnah, Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial

Honors: Iwunnah was named all-district as a junior and senior. Team: Garland went 4-2 in the abridged season, with one of its two losses coming due to forfeit.

DL George Rooks, Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep