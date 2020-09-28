Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady stole headlines on Sunday afternoon when he put together his best game in a Tampa Bay uniform, throwing for 297 yards with three touchdowns and no picks while leading his club to a 28-10 win at Denver. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham made headlines on the other side of the ball, meanwhile, finishing with two sacks to place him near the top of the NFL in quarterback takedowns on this young 2020 season. Below is the complete list of how ALL former Wolverines performed in the NFL this past weekend.

Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spent the first portion of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. (USA Today Sports Images)

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Completed 25 of 38 passes for 297 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 28-10 win at Denver … Brady is connecting on 65.1 percent of his throws in 2020 for 753 yards, six touchdowns and three picks … His six scoring tosses are tied for the sixth-most in the NFL.

Tom Brady finds Mike Evans again for a touchdown.



3 TDs, 0 INTs in the first half against the #Broncos and Evans now has 4 TDs in 3 games with Brady.pic.twitter.com/I0SyeSQMPU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2020

Tom Brady deeep to Scotty Miller. 47-yards.



Right on the money. Arm still as strong as ever.pic.twitter.com/VoG6BeWZht — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2020

Tom Brady running the identical play that tied super bowl 51 with Mike Evans instead of Danny Amendola. pic.twitter.com/6ujDhdt4TQ — SAVAGE BOSTON🍀 (@SavageBoston) September 27, 2020

Anyone who thinks Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady is washed up is simply:



A. Trying to make a stupid hot take for clicks.

B. Isn't watching #Bucs games.

C. A FOOL.

D. All of the above. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 27, 2020

Brady just gushes when talking about Mike Evans. You can tell he loves his new weapon in Tampa. @The_SportsPaige said Gronk’s on the hot seat as Tom’s favorite on @DualThreatShow 😂 pic.twitter.com/KpvtdS9rg9 — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) September 28, 2020

Tom Brady has 250 career wins. That's insane. pic.twitter.com/abYVK8Q76M — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2020

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens host the Chiefs tonight at 8:15 … Bredeson has been on Baltimore's active roster for each of the first two affairs, but has yet to make an appearance.

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

Started and accumulated four tackles, half a sack and a pass defended while playing every defensive snap in Pittsburgh's 28-21 victory over Houston … Bush has started all three clashes for the 3-0 Steelers this year and has compiled 18 tackles, half a sack and three passes defended.

Devin Bush's had his issues with covering TEs in man coverage. This is a great play though. Doesn't give up, plays down through the hands. Breaks up throw intended for 6'7 Darren Fells. Want to see more of this. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/DapMTOI1y1 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 27, 2020

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Reeled in one catch for five yards while only playing 18 offensive snaps in Denver's 28-10 loss to Tampa Bay … Butt has appeared in all three of the 0-3 Broncos' contests off the bench, logging two receptions for five yards.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

The 2-0 Chiefs head to 2-0 Baltimore tonight at 8:15 … Charlton has appeared in one of Kansas City's two games so far, notching two tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City travels to Baltimore tonight at 8:15 … Clark has earned the starting nod in each of the Chiefs' first two outings, posting five tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Missed the Cardinals' 26-23 loss to the Lions due to a hamstring injury … Cole earned the start at center in Arizona's season-opening win at San Francisco, but has been held out each of the past two showdowns with the aforementioned ailment.

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City will play at 2-0 Baltimore tonight at 8:15 on ESPN's Monday Night Football … Danna has seen the field in each of the Chiefs' first two tilts off the bench and has racked up six tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

WR Amara Darboh, Pittsburgh Steelers

Darboh has spent the entirety of the season on the 3-0 Steelers' practice squad.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after 3-0 Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal on April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Earned the starting nod for the first time this season in the Packers' 37-30 triumph at New Orleans last night, recording one tackle … Gary has started one of the three affairs he has competed in this season, registering seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss.

Creative stunt by the Packers to bring pressure on Brees



The D tackle in a inside shade of the center is going to use a long stick technique coming around OLB.



Rashan Gary Packers LB attacks the inner half of the tackle forcing the guard to help the tackle on the block pic.twitter.com/sAxRbaspKV — All Things Football (@AllThingsFB) September 28, 2020

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Is on the 0-3 Vikings' injured reserve list after failing a physical for unknown reasons on Sept. 5 … He will miss the first six weeks of the 2020 season as a result.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Did not see the field in the Steelers' 28-21 win over Houston … Gentry has been on 3-0 Pittsburgh's active roster for all three clashes, but has yet to see playing time in 2020.

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

Started at right guard and played every offensive snap in 0-3 Denver's 28-10 loss to Tampa Bay … Glasgow has started all three of the Broncos' contests this year and has been on the field for every offensive snap the team has taken.

Graham Glasgow cites issues with "team protections," i.e. stunts and twists and passing them off properly. Also says teams are blitzing often, and the Broncos have to adjust and adapt to that. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 27, 2020

Graham Glasgow Addresses Why #Broncos O-Line Has Struggled to Pick up Stunts & Twists | via @KeithC_NFLhttps://t.co/TWqwWzwN61 pic.twitter.com/tuymwg6bmA — Mile High Huddle (@MileHighHuddle) September 28, 2020

Halapoulivaati Vaitai is having a rough, rough day. Where you at, Graham Glasgow? Denver? Come home. — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) September 27, 2020

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Tallied one tackle in the Colts' 36-7 obliteration of the Jets yesterday … Glasgow has not played any defensive snaps for 2-1 Indianapolis this year, but has totaled two tackles while appearing on special teams in all three of the Colts' games.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Enjoyed a huge afternoon in the Eagles' 23-23 tie with the Bengals yesterday, accumulating four tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss … Graham has started all three of Philadelphia's outings this season, compiling seven tackles, three sacks and five tackles for loss … His three sacks are tied for the fourth-most in the NFL.

The #Eagles defense did a great job in OT with 3 sacks vs the #Bengals



1st sack was a result of a 'Green Dog' blitz by S Jalen Mills.



2nd and 3rd sacks were just decisive wins by Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham from the left side #FlyEaglesFly #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/vGcXeRJnG1 — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) September 28, 2020

Brandon Graham is currently tied for most sacks in the NFL by a defensive end. Great start for him so far. pic.twitter.com/lTmOVyH3Fo — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) September 28, 2020

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs play at Baltimore tonight at 8:15 … Henne is the backup to starter Patrick Mahomes and has not yet seen any action in 2020.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Missed yesterday's win over the Cowboys with a back injury … Hill played in 3-0 Seattle's first two showdowns, logging 10 tackles and one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

CB Lavert Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Resides on the 2-0 Chiefs' practice squad and has not yet appeared in a tilt this season.

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Played 89 percent of Washington's special teams snaps (none defensively) in its 34-20 loss at Cleveland yesterday, but did not notch any statistics … Hudson has seen the field in all three affairs on special teams, but has yet to post any stats or see time on defense.

DT Mo Hurst, Las Vegas Raiders

Came off the bench in the Raiders' 36-20 loss to the Patriots and racked up a season-high six tackles and one stop behind the line of scrimmage … Hurst has played in all three of Las Vegas' clashes (no starts) and has recorded 11 tackles, half a sack and one tackle for loss.

Mo Hurst does a great job using his athleticism to prevent the RG from cutting him. Maxx Crosby gets cut but also gets enough depth to force the Jet Sweep upfield where Hurst is waiting to make the TFL. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/Z75SKSWMGD — Chris Reed (@ChrisReed_NFL) September 27, 2020

Although the D was horrid again today Joyner has looked much better this year, Mullen looks like a #1 CB, and Mo Hurst is playing much better — Raider Center (@RaiderAnalysis) September 27, 2020

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Started at left tackle in Tennessee's 31-30 victory at Minnesota, but only played 18 snaps before exiting with a left shoulder injury … Lewan has earned the starting nod in all three contests for the 3-0 Titans.

here's the play where Taylor Lewan got hurt. looks like a potential non-contact injury, which is never a good thing pic.twitter.com/lZl4Y3vr6h — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 27, 2020

Anyone else’s heart in their stomach seeing Taylor Lewan go down? — Lyndsay Rowley (@LyndsayRowley) September 27, 2020

Thoughts and prayers to Taylor Lewan. Concussion? Looked shaky walking off — Music City Miracles (@TitansMCM) September 27, 2020

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Started for a second straight week in Dallas' 38-31 loss at Seattle, registering three tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass defended while playing 99 percent of the team's defensive snaps … Lewis missed the season-opener with an ankle injury, but has started each of the past two games and has tallied eight tackles on the year, one pass defended and two tackles for loss.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Totaled one tackle in 17 special teams snaps and a season-high seven defensive snaps in the 2-1 Rams' 35-32 loss at Buffalo … Long has played in all three of the Bills' outings (no starts) but has only accumulated one tackle on the year.

OL Erik Magnuson, Las Vegas Raiders

Is on the 2-1 Raiders' practice squad and has not played in a showdown this season.

TE Sean McKeon, Dallas Cowboys

Saw the field for four offensive snaps and six special teams plays, but did not compile any statistics in Dallas' 38-31 shootout setback at Seattle on Sunday … McKeon has appeared in two of the Cowboys' three tilts this season, but has yet to log any stats.

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Tied a team-high with 20 special teams snaps in Sunday's 31-30 defeat to the Titans … Metellus has played in two of Minnesota's three affairs on special teams, but hasn't notched any stats yet.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Posted one tackle, a stop behind the line of scrimmage and was responsible for forcing a safety against Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott, marking the biggest play of his NFL career … Mone has received action in a backup role in all three of the Seahawks' clashes, racking up three tackles, one tackle for loss and the aforementioned safety he forced.

Bryan Mone tackles Elliott in the end zone for a safety. Seahawks lead 9-3 and will get the ball. Huge turn of events. — Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) September 27, 2020

Bryan Mone being good as a nose tackle is huge. — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) September 27, 2020

OL Patrick Omameh, Las Vegas Raiders

Was promoted to the Raiders' active roster on Sept. 23, but did not see the field in their 36-20 loss at New England on Sunday … Omameh was signed by Las Vegas as a free agent on Sept. 19, but has not appeared in a contest this season.

OL Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Earned the starting nod at left guard in New England's 36-20 triumph over the Raiders, tying a team-high with 69 offensive snaps … Onwenu has started all three of the 2-1 Patriots' games this season — two at right tackle and one at left guard.

Onwenu at LG rocking the DT, then picking up a twist to give Cam room to step up pic.twitter.com/6lFA0R8WWu — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) September 27, 2020

Michael Onwenu made his first NFL start at LG in Week 3.



His 86.7 Overall Grade was 1st among Guards on the week (prior to MNF) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SdUmabSDCh — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) September 28, 2020

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Has not received any action yet in 2020, despite residing on the Browns' active roster for all three outings.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Recorded two tackles on just nine defensive snaps before exiting Sunday's 36-9 loss to San Francisco with an ankle injury … Peppers has started all three showdowns for the 0-3 Giants, registering 10 tackles, one pass defended and a 12.5-yard average on four punt returns.

#Giants S Jabrill Peppers, who limped off the field yesterday in obvious pain, is believed to have suffered a low-ankle sprain, source said. While it looked bad, this seems to be one that appeared worse than it is. Julian Love played when Peppers went out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2020

Jabrill Peppers has a low ankle sprain per @RapSheet — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) September 28, 2020

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Played 84 percent of the Saints' offensive snaps in a backup role in last night's 37-30 loss to Green Bay … Ruiz has appeared in two of New Orleans' three tilts this year (missed the season-opener with an ankle injury), contributing in both at right guard.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Saw the field for seven plays on special teams in the Packers' 37-30 victory at New Orleans last night … Runyan has participated in all three of 3-0 Green Bay's affairs this year.

OL Michael Schofield, Carolina Panthers

Lost his starting left guard duties in the Panthers' 21-16 win over the Chargers, playing just seven special teams snaps as a result … Schofield had started Carolina's first two clashes at left guard, but never saw any action on offense on Sunday.

LB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Missed Sunday's 36-20 win over the Raiders with an ankle injury … Uche has yet to appear in a content in 2020, missing two due to the aforementioned ailment.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tallied a season-high three tackles and a season-best 30 defensive snaps in Jacksonville's 31-13 loss to Miami on Thursday night … Watson has played in all three games for the 1-2 Jaguars (no starts), totaling four tackles.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Is on the injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in the season-opener and is expected to be out until at least Oct. 14 … Wilson earned the starting nod in the Sept. 13 win over the Colts prior to his injury, and accumulated four tackles.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Started for the third straight week in New England's 36-20 triumph over Las Vegas, compiling two tackles, one sack and a forced fumble, the latter two of which occurred on the same play … Winovich has started all three outings for the 2-1 Patriots, and has logged 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.

Chase Winovich said he doesn't want to sound crazy, but he had a dream last night that he had a strip-sack. It came true today. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 27, 2020

Chase Winovich has easily been one of the Patriots best defensive players to start the season. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 27, 2020

Chase Winovich is the Patriots' best draft pick since 2016. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 28, 2020

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers