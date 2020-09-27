The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 27
Tweets of the day
Welcome to the #CroneZone ! #BlueCrew | #GoBlue | #ProBlue https://t.co/u8XFBF2bz4— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) September 27, 2020
"Propriety requires us to inform you that "Bo" is in fact a nickname, just like 'Bump', 'Bennie', 'Fritz', and "Tad" were."— Hoover Street Rag (@hooverstreet) September 27, 2020
September 27, 2020 - A Look Back at the 500th Game in Michigan Stadium History! - https://t.co/fQWcgmpXDq pic.twitter.com/KXG5UaMCv4— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 27, 2020
Uh oh...😈— Jalen Mayfield (@jay_may_11) September 27, 2020
Who was the QB of that team that beat Michigan? https://t.co/kFvxV54F9M— The Player & The Fan (@ThePlayerTheFa1) September 27, 2020
Hey man!👋 https://t.co/2J7QgtzISv— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) September 27, 2020
Gang So Cold Fr 💕 pic.twitter.com/BImpBG1yZ3— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) September 26, 2020
.@UMich has an unwavering commitment toward actively dismantling all forms of structural oppression & constructing an environment of dignity & respect for all. The 9/22 executive order has the potential to undermine such efforts here & across the nation. https://t.co/8LFps7NdO7— Dr. Mark Schlissel (@DrMarkSchlissel) September 26, 2020
Michigan isn’t playing today, but the Wolverines season record has already been predicted by ESPN’s FPI.— Rivals (@Rivals) September 27, 2020
How many games will they win? @CSayf23 has the breakdown: https://t.co/6tb0rgB1YV
Blessed to receive a PWO from The University of Michigan! #AGTG #GetTo @Coach_Casula @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/cEVAZdzVTy— Bryce Hall (@BryceH2143) September 27, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Latest on Chaundee Brown
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Thoughts on Michigan Commits and Targets From IMG vs. Ravenwood
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Big Plays Were the Name of the Game for Andrel Anthony
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Michigan QB Commit J.J. McCarthy Game Highlights
• Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew: Three Stories Where Joe Milton Showed his Determination to Harbaugh and Gattis
---
