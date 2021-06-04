Notebook: Jim Harbaugh On In-State Recruiting, Bo Schembechler, OL Starter

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh has won 49 games in six seasons (2020 was a shortened campaign) at U-M. (The Wolverine)

Michigan Football's Staff Has Strong In-State Relationships

Harbaugh replaced six of his assistant coaches this offseason, and seemingly focused on bringing in staffers who are plus recruiters in addition to being strong talent evaluators. An extra level of importance was placed on in-state recruiting, as evidenced by hiring running backs coach Mike Hart, safeties coach Ron Bellamy, who was previously the head coach at West Bloomfield (Mich.) High for 11 seasons, and Clinkscale, a midwest native who heavily recruited Detroit during his time at Cincinnati and, more recently, Kentucky. Harbaugh was asked if camps like Thursday's are beneficial so his staff can get to know prospects and coaches. To that, Harbaugh answered that those relationships are already in place. "I mean, they know them all," Harbaugh explained. "Ron Bellamy knows them all. He’s no stranger, been coaching for 20 years and won a state championship last year. Ron’s terrific — he brings that energy. "Coach Clinkscale, he knows more people than I do, I can tell you that. Great DB cache, really knows the position and knows people. So been great working with him, and I could go right down the list. Really proud to be working with the guys that we’re working with. And the energy of the staff, the energy is at an all-time high!" Michigan is scheduled to host its own prospect camps June 6 and June 13, and is also slated to make satellite-camp appearances in Detroit and MiamiMonday (June 7).

Jim Harbaugh Comments On Bo Schembechler Following Robert Anderson Report

The University of Michigan commissioned a report from the WilmerHale Law Firm regarding Dr. Robert Anderson's sexual assaults on student athletes. In the report, several victims said that former Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler (1969-89) was aware of the misconduct at the time. Harbaugh, who played for Schembechler in the 1980s, made his first public comment on the matter Thursday. "There was nothing that I saw in the times that I was a kid here or my dad was on the staff or that I played here — he never sat on anything, he never procrastinated on anything," Harbaugh said of his experience observing Schembechler. "He took care of it before the sun went down. That’s the Bo Schembechler that I know. There was nothing that was swept under the rug or ignored. He addressed everything in a timely fashion. That’s the Bo Schembechler that I know."

Ryan Hayes Has Won Michigan's Starting Left Tackle Job

While speaking on Jon Jansen's 'In The Trenches' podcast last month, Harbaugh revealed that three offensive linemen — redshirt sophomore Ryan Hayes, redshirt junior Andrew Stueber and freshman Zak Zinter have just about locked up starting jobs in the trenches. He also noted that, depending on who else emerges, Stueber could play either guard or tackle — as he has in the past — and Zinter could wind up at guard or center. Hayes, on the other hand, is the clear No. 1 at left tackle. "I consider him a starter. He’s won that job as the starting left tackle," Harbaugh revealed. "I expect big things from Ryan Hayes. His development — he came onto the scene fast, worked for everything that he’s got and just keeps getting better and better. From a leadership standpoint, from an effort standpoint, from a caring standpoint, he’s one of our best." Hayes has started four career games at left tackle, including two last season before he was injured and missed the remainder of the six-game campaign.

Jim Harbaugh Still Supports One-Time Transfer Rule