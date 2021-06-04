Notebook: Jim Harbaugh On In-State Recruiting, Bo Schembechler, OL Starter
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to media members at Thursday's Ferris State/Sound Mind Sound Body satellite camp, discussing a plethora of topics.
He touched on his hiring of defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, the energy of his new-look staff and more (READ HERE).
Here are some more notes from Harbaugh's time with reporters...
Michigan Football's Staff Has Strong In-State Relationships
Harbaugh replaced six of his assistant coaches this offseason, and seemingly focused on bringing in staffers who are plus recruiters in addition to being strong talent evaluators.
An extra level of importance was placed on in-state recruiting, as evidenced by hiring running backs coach Mike Hart, safeties coach Ron Bellamy, who was previously the head coach at West Bloomfield (Mich.) High for 11 seasons, and Clinkscale, a midwest native who heavily recruited Detroit during his time at Cincinnati and, more recently, Kentucky.
Harbaugh was asked if camps like Thursday's are beneficial so his staff can get to know prospects and coaches. To that, Harbaugh answered that those relationships are already in place.
"I mean, they know them all," Harbaugh explained. "Ron Bellamy knows them all. He’s no stranger, been coaching for 20 years and won a state championship last year. Ron’s terrific — he brings that energy.
"Coach Clinkscale, he knows more people than I do, I can tell you that. Great DB cache, really knows the position and knows people. So been great working with him, and I could go right down the list. Really proud to be working with the guys that we’re working with. And the energy of the staff, the energy is at an all-time high!"
Michigan is scheduled to host its own prospect camps June 6 and June 13, and is also slated to make satellite-camp appearances in Detroit and MiamiMonday (June 7).
Jim Harbaugh Comments On Bo Schembechler Following Robert Anderson Report
The University of Michigan commissioned a report from the WilmerHale Law Firm regarding Dr. Robert Anderson's sexual assaults on student athletes. In the report, several victims said that former Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler (1969-89) was aware of the misconduct at the time.
Harbaugh, who played for Schembechler in the 1980s, made his first public comment on the matter Thursday.
"There was nothing that I saw in the times that I was a kid here or my dad was on the staff or that I played here — he never sat on anything, he never procrastinated on anything," Harbaugh said of his experience observing Schembechler. "He took care of it before the sun went down. That’s the Bo Schembechler that I know. There was nothing that was swept under the rug or ignored. He addressed everything in a timely fashion. That’s the Bo Schembechler that I know."
Ryan Hayes Has Won Michigan's Starting Left Tackle Job
While speaking on Jon Jansen's 'In The Trenches' podcast last month, Harbaugh revealed that three offensive linemen — redshirt sophomore Ryan Hayes, redshirt junior Andrew Stueber and freshman Zak Zinter have just about locked up starting jobs in the trenches. He also noted that, depending on who else emerges, Stueber could play either guard or tackle — as he has in the past — and Zinter could wind up at guard or center.
Hayes, on the other hand, is the clear No. 1 at left tackle.
"I consider him a starter. He’s won that job as the starting left tackle," Harbaugh revealed. "I expect big things from Ryan Hayes. His development — he came onto the scene fast, worked for everything that he’s got and just keeps getting better and better. From a leadership standpoint, from an effort standpoint, from a caring standpoint, he’s one of our best."
Hayes has started four career games at left tackle, including two last season before he was injured and missed the remainder of the six-game campaign.
Jim Harbaugh Still Supports One-Time Transfer Rule
Harbaugh has long been a proponent of allowing student-athletes to transfer schools one time without having to sit out a year, leading the charge on the issue for several years. This spring, the NCAA finally passed the legislation, which has already gone into effect.
There has been an influx of activity in the transfer portal this offseason, including at Michigan. The Wolverines have seen 15 players leave the program since last playing a game.
Despite his program being impacted by it, Harbaugh is still in support of the adopted rule.
"What is it like? It's happening," he said with a smile.
"I think it’s fair. I’ve always thought it was fair. Always thought it was, think it is and pretty much think I’m going to always think it is.
"What’s not going to change is that it’s a meritocracy. By your talent and by your effort, you’re known. Guys with above average talent and above average work ethic, good things are going to happen for them."
