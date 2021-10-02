Offense Notes: Michigan Effectively Opens Up Passing Game In Wisconsin Win

When the nation's top rushing defense faces off with the country's No. 5 rushing offense, who wins? Well, the Wolverines gained just 2.5 yards per carry, with their longest running being an eight-yard gain. The Badgers certainly got the better end of the run-game matchup, but the Maize and Blue were able to come out on top, 38-17, because of an element that has long been questioned this season — redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara's ability to execute and win the game through the air against a high-level defense. RELATED: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Talks Impressive, 38-17 Win At Wisconsin RELATED: Michigan Football Notches Impressive 38-17 Win At Wisconsin

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Roman Wilson (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan had thrown just 16.3 times per game entering Saturday's contest, the fourth-lowest mark in the country, but McNamara proved he's capable of making big throws in critical spots, finishing 17 of 28 (61 percent) for 197 yards and two scores — and doing so without the help of a dominant rushing attack. Despite the lack of success on the ground, the Wolverines didn't abandon the run altogether. They still rushed 44 times compared to 30 passes — and had just one negative rush, totaling 112 yards — but were timely through the air, with six of their nine third-down conversions coming by way of McNamara's arm. One of those was a 13-yard touchdown toss to sophomore wideout Cornelius Johnson to go up 29-10 with 9:34 remaining before the two hooked up on the two-point conversion, effectively sealing the victory. “I knew going into this game it would be difficult to run the ball," McNamara said. "I accepted the challenge, and we got the dub. Next.” "We really believe in our quarterbacks," head coach Jim Harbaugh added. "We believe in our receivers and our tight ends. We believe we can throw the ball well; we believe we can run it ball well, so we’re going to do both. Two ways to travel."

The signal-caller has now thrown 152 passes without an interception, continuing his clean play with few mistakes. The offensive line helped keep him off the turf, yielding no sacks despite Wisconsin averaging 3.3 per game coming in. McNamara has not been sacked this season and the Wolverines have allowed just one all year. “My decision making is something I take a lot of pride in," he said. "Going into this game, especially when you’re playing better teams, any momentum another team can get can be the difference in that game. Me taking care of the ball is my contribution to the team, in terms of us playing complementary football." Michigan tinkered a bit in the second half, with freshman J.J. McCarthy beginning the third quarter and rotating in at times. He mostly ran read-option runs, keeping two of them for six yards, before he had a one-yard touchdown run on a quarterback sneak, the first rushing score of his career. But it was McNamara who was called upon to get it done in the pass game, and he passed the test with flying colors.

Roman Wilson Enjoys Breakout Game, Other Receivers Make Big Plays

McNamara couldn't have made big-time throws without the help of his receivers, and after a few crucial drops early in the game, one in particular stepped up. Second-year freshman Roman Wilson registered career highs in catches (six) and receiving yards (81), and matched the longest catch of his career, 38 yards, for the second straight week. Three of Wilson's catches went for first downs, with one on a fourth down and another on a third down, helping keep the Wolverines' drives alive. “It was a good game for me. It builds my confidence, and gives me a good idea of the things I’m going to expect leading on further into the season," Wilson noted afterwards. "It gets me more comfortable with the situations we’re in.”

Michigan had just 10 passing plays of 20 yards or more coming into the game, but was able to hit on three in this one, including the aforementioned 38-yarder to Wilson and a 34-yard touchdown by Johnson on a flea-flicker. “The flea-flicker is something we’ve been practicing throughout camp," Johnson said after the game. "It was just something we had to bring out of our bag. We had to dig into our tool kit, and take out the right tool for the right moment. That one, we were able to execute.” The third 20-plus-yard passing play was a dime by McCarthy to redshirt junior Daylen Baldwin for a 56-yard touchdown late in the game as Michigan began to pour it on.

Miscellaneous Michigan Football Offense Notes