Michigan Wolverines football and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes are scheduled to play for the 116th time in history. The two programs have met every season since 1918, but this year's game is in doubt due to COVID concerns within the Michigan program, after the Wolverines were forced to miss last week's game against Maryland. Michigan paused all in-person activities last week and did not return to the facilities until Monday, when the team went through "limited workouts." Though Tuesday's media availability with head coach Jim Harbaugh and players was postponed, the program announced the workouts would continue Tuesday. The Wolverine's Chris Balas has reported that the game is highly unlikely to be played, due to the nature of Michigan's COVID outbreak (his Tuesday morning update can be found here). While that's the case, Ohio State is operating as if the game will kickoff at noon Saturday. "It’s not any different, until we hear otherwise," Day said at his weekly press conference Tuesday. "You can’t get distracted by anything other than just being focused on the game. As of right now, it’s going, it’s coming — they’re practicing. Everything we’re hearing is we’re playing the game, so we’ve got to get prepared and get ready to roll, play well on Saturday and take the next step." RELATED: TUESDAY ITF EXTRA: On Harbaugh's Potential Decision, Latest On The OSU Game RELATED: Peoples-Jones' 75-Yard TD Grab Highlights Weekend For Wolverines In The NFL

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day missed last week's game against Michigan State due to testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Images)

Day said Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith has been communicating with U-M throughout the week and providing Day with updates. "Just that the game is on and they’re practicing," Day said when asked what Michigan has been saying. "So we’re just going to move forward until we hear otherwise." Ohio State missed its Nov. 28 game against Illinois, choosing to cancel the game due to its own COVID concerns. The Buckeyes became the first Big Ten team to cancel a game this year and not miss two straight weeks, however, with the team beating Michigan State, 52-12, despite having 23 players out due to positive tests and contact tracing. Day did not say specifically how many players would be back this week, should the game be played, but he did say the Big Ten is considering relenting on its rule of players that test positive having to sit out 21 days of competition.

