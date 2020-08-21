The University of Michigan released its latest testing results today, with the numbers coming back encouraging yet again. Fall sports have been canceled in the Big Ten, so the most recent student-athletes tested were the ones who are remaining on campus for voluntary workouts in their respective sports. Those sports include baseball, men's basketball, women's basketball, field hockey, football, men's gymnastics, women's gymnastics, ice hockey, rowing, men's soccer, women's soccer, softball, men's swimming and diving, women's swimming and diving, women's tennis, men's track and field, women's track and field, volleyball and wrestling.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 47-18 record during his five years at U-M. (Michigan Athletics Twitter Account)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

A TOTAL of 1,584 student-athletes have now been checked over the last few months at U-M since testing began, with only 36 of them having had the virus (2.2 percent). On a similar note, just three of the 350 staff members tested wound up having it (0.8 percent). In fact, only 39 of the 1,934 total tests administered (including both student-athletes and coaches/staffers) have come back positive at Michigan (2 percent). The latest results that ran from Aug. 15-21 followed the same trend that we've seen all along in Ann Arbor; only two of the 239 people examined (again, includes both athletes and staffers) had the virus (0.8 percent). "Please note that the overall number of tests and positive results will not necessarily equal the sum of this week's update plus the figures give in prior weeks' updates," Michigan Associate Athletic Director Kurt Svoboda explained. "This is due to the number and timing of surveillance tests being conducted, and reflective of the fact that some test results lag behind others."

Despite the public outcry from both athletes and parents alike over the past two weeks, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren confirmed on Wednesday he will not reconsider the league's cancellation decision. That hasn't stopped parents of Big Ten athletes from gathering at the conference's headquarters this morning, however, and protesting the head-scratching decision the league hastily made.