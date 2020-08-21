The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 21
Tweets of the day
Go blue! pic.twitter.com/5XENnqJ8Hu— Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) August 20, 2020
In FB we never give up- why I support fighting to see if we can pull off ‘20 season.— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 20, 2020
“Football is hard. It’s tough. It demands discipline. It teaches obedience. It builds character.
Football is a metaphor for life.” John Harbaugh
"Why Football Matters" https://t.co/zasJZYNYYJ
August 21, 2020 Happy Birthday Steve Everitt - https://t.co/rrMrlLciN2 pic.twitter.com/Ah6NjFnxe9— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 21, 2020
🎉NOW AVAILABLE🎉— The M Den (@TheMDen) August 20, 2020
Get the Nike x @UMichAthletics Air Zoom Pegasus 37 now on https://t.co/WhIPeFP3Ir!
🛍️: https://t.co/L9CYx19KT7#GoBlue | #MDen pic.twitter.com/bBsGraIapL
All very good questions. How do these same Presidents allow players to “strap it on” every other year given the risks? The older coaches at greater risk. Yet, no mention of them. Entire thing smells like fish left out in the sun too long. https://t.co/02FH89p9jA— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 20, 2020
Will Nick Eubanks and Carlo Kemp play again with those young players, play again for @UMichFootball?— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) August 20, 2020
Nobody knows right now, but Nick and Carlo have not given up that hope or walked away from that challenge.
📃 » https://t.co/iyyk5iBJNO
Michigan made the top six for 2021 five-star guard JD Davison tonight after missing his top 10 back in June. Highlights below: https://t.co/CDcFjtYwvb— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) August 21, 2020
Five-star guard JD Davison just cut his list to a final six. https://t.co/H7UB0ulADR pic.twitter.com/XiHuZGhBd3— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) August 21, 2020
2017 5-star LB Jordan Anthony has re-entered the portal as a grad transfer after announcing his departure from #GoBlue in Dec. He totaled 14 tackles and 1 sack in 16 career games in Ann Arbor @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @BSB_Wolverine https://t.co/PjojBzVcGo— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) August 20, 2020
Ok @D_Bo20 💦. Give em all the flavors today young fellas 😏— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) August 20, 2020
#ProBlue#BlueCrew | #GoBlue https://t.co/TqeUBmmsfq— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) August 20, 2020
Glad to have you, EJ, and appreciate all of your work, support and sacrifice given for the program and our kids!— Jeff Persi (Dad) 🇺🇸 (@jeff_persi) August 20, 2020
Go Blue 〽️
Student move-in at U-M begins on Monday and will run for seven days: https://t.co/Aedj90PUlQ pic.twitter.com/sOLRbnFZdv— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 20, 2020
Will Michigan go all in next year?— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) August 20, 2020
Michigan assistant Josh Churella talks about the Wolverines options and the freestyle success in Ann Arbor.
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan's Ambry Thomas Declares for the NFL Draft
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Pressing on Despite no Fall Games, Will Hold own Combine
• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Podcast: Maize and Blue Breakdown: Frankie Collins, What we Learned This Week
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards on Michigan, Big Ten Cancellation and More
• Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: Fact or Fiction: Nick Saban is Right About Spring Football Being 'JV'
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook