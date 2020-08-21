 The Michigan Wolverines' football team lost Ambry Thomas to the NFL Draft yesterday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 21

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“A full breakdown of the letter of nonsense issued by Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren ... still no info on what changed between the schedule release and the cancellation. It’s full of contradictions and fluff without any stats and science.”
— ESPN Radio's Bobby Carpenter, discussing the letter Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren sent out on Wednesday
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan's Ambry Thomas Declares for the NFL Draft

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Pressing on Despite no Fall Games, Will Hold own Combine

• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Podcast: Maize and Blue Breakdown: Frankie Collins, What we Learned This Week

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards on Michigan, Big Ten Cancellation and More

• Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: Fact or Fiction: Nick Saban is Right About Spring Football Being 'JV'

