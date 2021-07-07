Opponent Preview: Washington Huskies Looking To Prove Themselves In 2021
Washington Huskies Quick Facts
All-Time Series: Michigan leads 7-5
First Meeting: U-M 50, Washington 0 (Sept. 26, 1953 at Ann Arbor)
Last Meeting: U-M 31, Washington 29 (Aug. 31, 2002 at Ann Arbor)
Head Coach: Jimmy Lake, 3-1 (2nd year) at Washington and overall
2020 In Review: 3-1 overall, 3-1 Pac-12 (1st North)
Final 2020 Ranking: Unranked
Returning Starters: 16 (7 offense, 7 defense, 2 specialists)
Last Bowl Appearance: 2019 (Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State, W 38-7)
Washington Huskies Returning Leaders
Passing: Dylan Morris (897 yards, 4 TD)
Rushing: Sean McGrew (227 yards, 4 TD)
Receiving: Cade Otton (258 yards, 3 TD)
Tackles: Edefuan Ulofoshio (47)
Sacks: Zion Tupuola-Fetui (7.0)
Interceptions: Asa Turner, Trent McDuffie (1)
Players To Watch
Offense: Cade Otton, R-Jr., TE — The 6-5, 250-pounder was one of eight finalists for the John Mackey Award in 2020, handed out annually to the nation’s top tight end … Named honorable mention All-American by Phil Steele.
Defense: Trent McDuffie, So., CB — The 5-11, 195-pounder was tabbed as a second-team Freshman All-American in 2019 … Has started in 17 straight
Washington Huskies Preview
Washington head coach Jimmy Lake is entering his second season on the job, but he still has a lot to prove. His Huskies finished first in the Pac-12 North in 2020, but played only four games (3-1 record).
UW’s three victories came against Oregon State, Arizona and Utah, programs that combined for a 5-12 mark last season. The Huskies qualified for the Pac-12 title game but were forced to withdraw due to COVID-19 concerns.
Now, Washington is striving to put it all together in a season that is likely to be much more “normal” than the last one. There’s stability at key positions all over the field, including at the most important spot, though there’s no shortage of competition there.
