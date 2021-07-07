Opponent Preview: Washington Huskies Looking To Prove Themselves In 2021

Washington head coach Jimmy Lake is entering his second season on the job, but he still has a lot to prove. His Huskies finished first in the Pac-12 North in 2020, but played only four games (3-1 record).

UW’s three victories came against Oregon State, Arizona and Utah, programs that combined for a 5-12 mark last season. The Huskies qualified for the Pac-12 title game but were forced to withdraw due to COVID-19 concerns.

Now, Washington is striving to put it all together in a season that is likely to be much more “normal” than the last one. There’s stability at key positions all over the field, including at the most important spot, though there’s no shortage of competition there.