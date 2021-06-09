PFF Simulation Projects Michigan's Win Total, Big Ten Championship Odds

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won 69 percent of his games in six seasons at U-M. (AP Images)

This projection is safe, and places Michigan squarely in between last year's disastrous two-win season and fully back to what head coach Jim Harbaugh and Co. had produced in the five previous seasons, when his squads posted 10-win seasons three times and never won less than eight games. The Wolverines will have a new look, with eight players having headed off to the NFL, but plenty of key pieces remain. Four — redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes, redshirt junior tackle Andrew Stueber, sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis and freshman guard Zak Zinter — have starting experience on the offensive line. And the team's leading receiver each of the last two seasons in junior Ronnie Bell, as well as the club's leading rusher from a year ago in redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins are both back at the skill positions. And of course, the quarterback spot will be extremely important.