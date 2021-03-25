This year’s NCAA Tournament is unlike any other, with every game being played in the state of Indiana and all contests taking place in Indianapolis from here on out. The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team (and others) have handled the enclosed environment well so far, having beaten Texas Southern, 82-66, in the first round and LSU, 86-78, in the second. Michigan assistant coach Phil Martelli knows a thing or two about deep NCAA Tournament runs and how to conduct a squad during them, having taken his 1997 Saint Joseph’s club to the Sweet Sixteen and his 2004 team to the Elite Eight.

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Chaundee Brown is shooting 39.8 percent from three on the year. (AP Images)

This year is the first NCAA Tournament U-M head man Juwan Howard has ever coached in, with Martelli serving as an excellent right-hand man to help show the 48-year old what and what not to do in a “one-and-done, quick turnaround” environment like the Big Dance. “I got really concerned the first four days of the Tournament, because I thought our guys were watching too much basketball,” Martelli said this morning on the 97.1 The Ticket radio station. “Illinois went down as a No. 1 seed, so now does that add pressure on us when we were heading into our game against LSU? I know the guys are basketball fans and they have social media where people talk about every game, and there are TVs on every room, but it’s still a challenge. “In the NBA last year, the Clippers and Bucks were the two best teams and neither one made their conference finals. Something about the bubble [environment] cracks that team shield, so to speak. “The joy of practice has been terrific. Now all 16 teams are in the same hotel. Our guys are used to going to hotels and playing a game or two a day, and then going back to the hotel. “Juwan and our support staff have done a terrific job making sure the players take care of their school work, tutoring meetings, and then handle basketball joyfully when it’s basketball time.

“We’re one of 16 teams left in the country and we’re allowed to enjoy it.” It took a hard-fought 86-78 win over LSU Monday night to get to this point, with a pair of senior guards in Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown stepping up and pouring in 21 points apiece. The scoring outburst from Brown in particular came as a surprise. The 6-5 senior guard was in the midst of a significant offensive slump, having averaged just 4.8 points per game over U-M’s previous eight games heading into the LSU matchup. He had also endured two scoreless outings during that span — the 69-50 beatdown of Michigan State March 4 and the 82-66 win over Texas Southern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. “It was huge,” Martelli exclaimed, raving about Brown’s performance against the LSU Tigers. “When we all sat around in between games and asked each other what a key was [against LSU], [assistant coach] Howard Eisley pointed out first what was on everybody’s mind — that we had to get Chaundee going again. “He didn’t score against Texas Southern and didn’t have a great game against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals either [scoured just three points]. We needed Chaundee back.