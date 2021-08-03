Phil Steele: Mike Macdonald's Michigan Defense Will Be 'Vastly Improved'

Michigan Wolverines football underwent wholesale changes on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, bringing in coordinator Mike Macdonald from the Baltimore Ravens, along with three other new assistant coaches in defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, safeties coach Ron Bellamy and linebackers coach George Helow.

It was clear change was necessary following 2020's disaster in which the Wolverines finished 95th nationally in scoring defense and 84th in total defense. Now, a good portion of the Maize and Blue's fate rests on how quickly and effectively the unit can adjust to Macdonald's new scheme.

College football expert Phil Steele, in an exclusive conversation with TheWolverine.com, revealed that he's not overly concerned with how the defense will fare, citing the Wolverines' experience as a major reason why.

