Phil Steele: Mike Macdonald's Michigan Defense Will Be 'Vastly Improved'
Michigan Wolverines football underwent wholesale changes on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, bringing in coordinator Mike Macdonald from the Baltimore Ravens, along with three other new assistant coaches in defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, safeties coach Ron Bellamy and linebackers coach George Helow.
It was clear change was necessary following 2020's disaster in which the Wolverines finished 95th nationally in scoring defense and 84th in total defense. Now, a good portion of the Maize and Blue's fate rests on how quickly and effectively the unit can adjust to Macdonald's new scheme.
College football expert Phil Steele, in an exclusive conversation with TheWolverine.com, revealed that he's not overly concerned with how the defense will fare, citing the Wolverines' experience as a major reason why.
"Overall, looking at it from the top, it’s a good year to make changes since it’s a veteran squad this year," Steele explained. "I think the teams that will make the biggest jump are the ones that were least experienced last year, and Michigan fits that criteria."
Another reason why he's a bit more optimistic is because of the specific changes that many expect are being made. Former coordinator Don Brown went with a blitz-heavy, man-to-man-centric defense, and it did well for the most part. But when Michigan didn't have the athletes — due to injuries and a drop off in talent — last season, it got exposed.
From the bits and pieces Michigan players and coaches have shared about the defense — they've been extremely tight-lipped — it appears the unit will disguise its look pre-snap, be less predictable and, yes, run more zone coverage.
"Look at LSU in the opener last year against Mississippi State — they had the athletes, but they were playing man-to-man defense and didn’t come out of it the entire game, and Mississippi State torched them in Mike Leach’s first game," Steele said. "Had they shifted to zone like the rest of Mississippi State’s opponents did, they would’ve had much more success.
"Mixing it up is a good way to go."
