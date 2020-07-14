TheWolverine's Austin Fox is joined by MSU student Bryce Thelen on this week's podcast to provide some interesting perspective from both sides of the football and basketball rivalry that exists between the Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines' program.

With several close ties and connections to Michigan State, Thelen discusses what the Spartan fan base's mindset has been toward the Mel Tucker football hire, while also analyzing how the rivalry has changed since Jim Harbaugh came on board in 2015.

Fox and Thelen then shift the focus toward recruiting and eventually basketball, recapping the golden years of the rivalry between John Beilein and Tom Izzo, while also explaining what can be expected in the years to come with Juwan Howard now at the helm in Ann Arbor.

*Special thanks to TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie for helping make this production possible