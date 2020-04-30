The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox recap Michigan having 10 players drafted in last weekend's NFL Draft. Then, the positional breakdowns continue. This week, they talk about the ins and outs of the Michigan football 2020 offensive line room, who the starting five may be and more.

