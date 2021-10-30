Pregame Observations From The Press Box: Michigan At Michigan State

Follow along for updates below or click here to join the discussion on our message board, The Fort.

TheWolverine.com is on hand here at Spartan Stadium for Michigan Wolverines football's game at Michigan State.

• Michigan freshman running back Donovan Edwards is out with an injury and did not make the trip.

• Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on U-M pregame radio show: "If we can dominate the line of scrimmage and shut down the running lanes, we're going to have a good chance to control the ball."

• Michigan guards Zak Zinter (lower body) and Trevor Keegan (shoulder) are dressed and warmed up here at Spartan Stadium. Both missed the last game against Northwestern.

• Second-year freshman wideout Roman Wilson played six snaps last week after missing the previous game against Nebraska with a hand injury. He is dressed and warming up, with a protective wrap on his left wrist for a second straight week.

• As first reported by TheWolverine.com Friday, Michigan is wearing maize pants and white tops on the road for the first time since 2017 and second time under head coach Jim Harbaugh.