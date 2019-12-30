Previewing Alabama With A Crimson Tide Insider
Clint Lamb of RollTideWire.USAToday.com was kind enough to swing by this week and break down the Alabama Crimson Tide squad prior to its Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl showdown with the Michigan Wolverines' football team.
Lamb analyzed the Crimson Tide's strengths and weaknesses on both sides of the ball, before revealing how he sees Wednesday's game shaking out.
Projected Starters On Offense
• Redshirt sophomore QB Mac Jones — He started the final two games of the year against Western Carolina and Auburn following junior Tua Tagovailoa's injury, and posted a regular-season stat line of 1,176 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, three picks and a 69.8 completion percentage. Two of his three interceptions, however, were pick-sixes that contributed to the 48-45 loss at Auburn on Nov. 30.
• Junior RB Najee Harris — His 1,088 rushing yards were the sixth most in the SEC, and were 663 more than anyone else on Alabama's roster. Harris' 11 rushing scores were also tied for the third most in the conference, and he compiled five different 100-yard outings this season.
• Junior WR Henry Ruggs — His 719 yards were the third most for the Crimson Tide, while his 18.9 yards per catch led the team (among players who had at least two grabs) and were the third-highest clip in the SEC. Ruggs also reeled in seven scoring receptions and enjoyed three different outings where he accumulated at least 99 yards through the air.
• Junior WR DeVonta Smith — He is the statistical leader of Alabama's receiving unit, leading the squad in receiving yards (1,200) and touchdown grabs (13), while checking in second in receptions (65). Smith's 1,200 yards were the 11th most in college football in 2019, while his 13 scoring grabs were tied for sixth.
• Junior WR Jerry Jeudy — His 71 catches led the Crimson Tide, but his 959 yards and nine TD grabs were both second to Smith. The 6-1, 192-pounder racked up 68 grabs for 1,315 yards and 14 scores last year en route to the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best wideout last year, but has obviously seen more defensive attention this fall.
• Redshirt junior TE Miller Forristall — His campaign was interrupted by injuries, and he only reeled in 12 catches for 131 yards and three scores as a result. "Miller Forristall’s status for the game is not certain," Lamb revealed. "He has returned to practice after suffering an injury to his voice box earlier this season."
