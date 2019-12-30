Lamb analyzed the Crimson Tide's strengths and weaknesses on both sides of the ball, before revealing how he sees Wednesday's game shaking out.

Clint Lamb of RollTideWire.USAToday.com was kind enough to swing by this week and break down the Alabama Crimson Tide squad prior to its Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl showdown with the Michigan Wolverines' football team.

• Redshirt sophomore QB Mac Jones — He started the final two games of the year against Western Carolina and Auburn following junior Tua Tagovailoa's injury, and posted a regular-season stat line of 1,176 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, three picks and a 69.8 completion percentage. Two of his three interceptions, however, were pick-sixes that contributed to the 48-45 loss at Auburn on Nov. 30.

• Junior RB Najee Harris — His 1,088 rushing yards were the sixth most in the SEC, and were 663 more than anyone else on Alabama's roster. Harris' 11 rushing scores were also tied for the third most in the conference, and he compiled five different 100-yard outings this season.

• Junior WR Henry Ruggs — His 719 yards were the third most for the Crimson Tide, while his 18.9 yards per catch led the team (among players who had at least two grabs) and were the third-highest clip in the SEC. Ruggs also reeled in seven scoring receptions and enjoyed three different outings where he accumulated at least 99 yards through the air.