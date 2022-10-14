Michigan football's top 10 battle with Penn State on Saturday isn't the university's only athletic event between two top 10 teams this weekend. It's not only a "prove it" weekend for Harbaugh's team, but it's also a "prove it" weekend for Brandon Naurato's hockey team.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCYjMzk7cyBHQU1FIERBWSE8YnI+PGJyPvCfhpogQlU8YnI+8J+T jVlvc3QgSWNlIEFyZW5hPGJyPuKMmu+4jyA3IFBNIDxicj7wn46fIFNSTzxi cj48YnI+8J2QkvCdkK3wnZCr8J2QnvCdkJrwnZCm8J2QovCdkKfwnZCgIPCd kKjwnZCnIPCdkIHwnZ+P8J2Qhis8YnI+8J+WpSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vd1BQcnkzcHZJNiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3dQUHJ5M3B2STY8L2E+ PGJyPvCfk6EgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2RNb29SeDd6MlAiPmh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kTW9vUng3ejJQPC9hPjxicj7wn5OKIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9LTGZkS1NMcEhQIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vS0xmZEtTTHBI UDwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29C bHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CbHVl PC9hPuOAve+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdzRyanhwQUFqaSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3c0cmp4cEFBamk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlj aGlnYW4gSG9ja2V5IChAdW1pY2hob2NrZXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2hob2NrZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODA5MzYwMTc2MDMw ODAxOTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNCwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The sixth-ranked Wolverines (2-0) welcome the ninth-ranked Boston Terriers (1-0) to Yost Ice Arena on Friday and Sunday nights as a part of a two-game series.

Michigan swept Lindenwood in a two-game series last weekend to open its season. The Wolverines buried the Lions in the opening game, 7-4. The following night, scoring didn't come as easily for either squad, but Michigan still prevailed, 3-1.

Sophomore Mackie Samoskevich currently leads the team in goals with two, and freshman Adam Fantilli's four points lead the team through two games.

Erik Portillo has been solid in goal for the Wolverines. Although the junior allowed four goals in the season opener, he bounced back with a good performance in the second game, only allowing one goal.

Boston has only played one game this season, so there isn't much to be learned from their stats, but their lone victory came in an 8-2 drubbing of Bentley back on Oct. 1. The Terriers found the back of the net four times in the first period, which was more than enough to bury Bentley.

They added two more goals in each of the following two periods, and finished with a statement victory to open their season. Ryan Greene led the way for the Terriers with two goals and an assist.

Boston's goaltender, Drew Commesso, allowed two goals in the victory, but the junior goalie made 22 saves, which was good for a .916 save percentage.

Michigan will have to be sharp and precise, as it looks to prove that it's once again a national title contender.