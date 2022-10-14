Previewing Michigan hockey's top 10 matchup with Boston University
Michigan football's top 10 battle with Penn State on Saturday isn't the university's only athletic event between two top 10 teams this weekend. It's not only a "prove it" weekend for Harbaugh's team, but it's also a "prove it" weekend for Brandon Naurato's hockey team.
The sixth-ranked Wolverines (2-0) welcome the ninth-ranked Boston Terriers (1-0) to Yost Ice Arena on Friday and Sunday nights as a part of a two-game series.
Michigan swept Lindenwood in a two-game series last weekend to open its season. The Wolverines buried the Lions in the opening game, 7-4. The following night, scoring didn't come as easily for either squad, but Michigan still prevailed, 3-1.
Sophomore Mackie Samoskevich currently leads the team in goals with two, and freshman Adam Fantilli's four points lead the team through two games.
Erik Portillo has been solid in goal for the Wolverines. Although the junior allowed four goals in the season opener, he bounced back with a good performance in the second game, only allowing one goal.
Boston has only played one game this season, so there isn't much to be learned from their stats, but their lone victory came in an 8-2 drubbing of Bentley back on Oct. 1. The Terriers found the back of the net four times in the first period, which was more than enough to bury Bentley.
They added two more goals in each of the following two periods, and finished with a statement victory to open their season. Ryan Greene led the way for the Terriers with two goals and an assist.
Boston's goaltender, Drew Commesso, allowed two goals in the victory, but the junior goalie made 22 saves, which was good for a .916 save percentage.
Michigan will have to be sharp and precise, as it looks to prove that it's once again a national title contender.
The first game of the series will be on Friday at 7 p.m., and the two teams will meet once again at Yost on Sunday at 5 p.m.
