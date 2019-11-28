Rowland discussed what has all led to OSU's undefeated campaign so far in 2019, while also providing a prediction on how he sees Saturday's showdown in Ann Arbor playing out.

Kyle Rowland of The Toledo Blade was kind enough to swing by TheWolverine.com this week and break down Ohio State's football team prior to its game with the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday.

• Sophomore QB Justin Fields — His 33 touchdown passes are the most in the Big Ten and are tied for the third most in college football, while his 69.4 completion percentage is the third-best mark in the league. Fields has also chipped in 445 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, with the former statistic standing as the second most in the conference among quarterbacks (Nebraska sophomore Adrian Martinez's 582 are the most).

• Junior RB J.K. Dobbins — His 1,446 rushing yards are the fourth most in the nation, while his 15 rushing scores check in second in the Big Ten. Dobbins is also averaging 6.6 yards per carry, and has rushed for at least 141 yards in six different games.

• Fifth-year senior WR K.J. Hill — His 42 receptions lead the team, but his 469 yards are the third most on the roster. Hill's seven touchdown grabs are tied for the sixth most in the league, though he has exceeded 62 yards in an outing just once this year (78 yards in the win over Miami of Ohio).