The Michigan Wolverines' football program is holding its Pro Day today inside Al Glick Fieldhouse, with NFL organizations and scouts alike in attendance to watch. No media outlets were allowed inside, but the players' testing results are nevertheless being released online. Several Wolverines participated in the Pro Day festivities, and the Michigan Football Twitter account has released the testing results this afternoon for those who took part.

NFL teams and scouts are in attendance today to watch Michigan Wolverines football players at their Pro Day. (Michigan Football Twitter Account)

Official Heights, Weights and 40-Yard Dash Times for Today's Participants:

• Cam Cheeseman Height: 6-4 Weight: 239 40-yard dash: 5.03 • Nico Collins Height: 6-4 Weight: 215 40-yard dash: 4.43 Chris Evans Height: 5-11 Weight: 211 40-yard dash: 4.44 • Nick Eubanks Height: 6-4 Weight: 245 40-yard dash: 4.59 • Carlo Kemp Height: 6-2 Weight: 281 40-yard dash: 4.94 • Ben Mason Height: 6-2 Weight: 246 40-yard dash: 4.72 • Jalen Mayfield Height: 6-5 Weight: 326 40-yard dash: 5.31 • Cam McGrone Height: 6-0 Weight: 234 40-yard dash: DNP • Quinn Nordin Height: 6-0 Weight: 193 40-yard dash: DNP • Kwity Paye Height: 6-2 Weight: 261 40-yard dash: 4.52 • Ambry Thomas Height: 5-11 Weight: 191 40-yard dash: 4.37 ***

Thomas ran the fastest 40-yard dash time of the bunch, clocking in at a whopping 4.37 seconds. Nordin, meanwhile, told the media earlier this week his trainer advised him not to participate in any non-kicking drills in fear of injury, while McGrone sat out the physical activities as well while still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in November. Despite standing 6-4, 215, Collins ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash of the morning, clocking in at 4.43 seconds, with Evans a close third at 4.44. Paye stole the show on the bench press, tallying an impressive 36 reps. The next closest Wolverine was Mason, who registered 29 reps.