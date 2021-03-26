Michigan Releases Its Official Results From Today's Pro Day
The Michigan Wolverines' football program is holding its Pro Day today inside Al Glick Fieldhouse, with NFL organizations and scouts alike in attendance to watch. No media outlets were allowed inside, but the players' testing results are nevertheless being released online.
Several Wolverines participated in the Pro Day festivities, and the Michigan Football Twitter account has released the testing results this afternoon for those who took part.
Stellar performance from the top-rated edge rusher @OfficialKwity— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 26, 2021
✔ 36 reps in the bench
✔ 4.52 seconds in the 40#ProBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/6iG4Ke6Scn
.@lbg_nico7 grabbed the attention of scouts with a big performance today#ProBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/BFlbNDjNKs— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 26, 2021
.@Kidnplay_abc123 produced stellar results at Pro Day— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 26, 2021
✔ 4.44 seconds in the 40
✔ 40.5 inch vertical
✔ 10'7" broad jump#ProBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/D9sNMCzdcy
Pro Day results for versatile defensive lineman and a great leader Carlo Kemp#ProBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/UxpUiEdYlJ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 26, 2021
Great day for the top-rated long snapper @camcheese33 #ProBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/YrHBodUYgk— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 26, 2021
Official Heights, Weights and 40-Yard Dash Times for Today's Participants:
• Cam Cheeseman
Height: 6-4
Weight: 239
40-yard dash: 5.03
• Nico Collins
Height: 6-4
Weight: 215
40-yard dash: 4.43
Chris Evans
Height: 5-11
Weight: 211
40-yard dash: 4.44
• Nick Eubanks
Height: 6-4
Weight: 245
40-yard dash: 4.59
• Carlo Kemp
Height: 6-2
Weight: 281
40-yard dash: 4.94
• Ben Mason
Height: 6-2
Weight: 246
40-yard dash: 4.72
• Jalen Mayfield
Height: 6-5
Weight: 326
40-yard dash: 5.31
• Cam McGrone
Height: 6-0
Weight: 234
40-yard dash: DNP
• Quinn Nordin
Height: 6-0
Weight: 193
40-yard dash: DNP
• Kwity Paye
Height: 6-2
Weight: 261
40-yard dash: 4.52
• Ambry Thomas
Height: 5-11
Weight: 191
40-yard dash: 4.37
***
Thomas ran the fastest 40-yard dash time of the bunch, clocking in at a whopping 4.37 seconds. Nordin, meanwhile, told the media earlier this week his trainer advised him not to participate in any non-kicking drills in fear of injury, while McGrone sat out the physical activities as well while still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in November.
Despite standing 6-4, 215, Collins ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash of the morning, clocking in at 4.43 seconds, with Evans a close third at 4.44. Paye stole the show on the bench press, tallying an impressive 36 reps.
The next closest Wolverine was Mason, who registered 29 reps.
Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was also in attendance today (pictured in the far right corner of the Mason photo below), along with a few other former Wolverines who played elsewhere in 2020.
Cleveland Browns wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche and Texas wide receiver Tarik Black were all inside Al Glick Fieldhouse this morning as well, with the trio pictured in the photo below.
Great to see our guys @dpeoplesjones @LetmeRockk_ and @_Uche35 too! pic.twitter.com/MYsJAJS9gE— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 26, 2021
