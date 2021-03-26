 Here are the Pro Day results for several Michigan Wolverines football players.
Michigan Releases Its Official Results From Today's Pro Day

The Michigan Wolverines' football program is holding its Pro Day today inside Al Glick Fieldhouse, with NFL organizations and scouts alike in attendance to watch. No media outlets were allowed inside, but the players' testing results are nevertheless being released online.

Several Wolverines participated in the Pro Day festivities, and the Michigan Football Twitter account has released the testing results this afternoon for those who took part.

Michigan Wolverines football
NFL teams and scouts are in attendance today to watch Michigan Wolverines football players at their Pro Day. (Michigan Football Twitter Account)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Official Heights, Weights and 40-Yard Dash Times for Today's Participants:

• Cam Cheeseman

Height: 6-4

Weight: 239

40-yard dash: 5.03

• Nico Collins

Height: 6-4

Weight: 215

40-yard dash: 4.43

Chris Evans

Height: 5-11

Weight: 211

40-yard dash: 4.44

• Nick Eubanks

Height: 6-4

Weight: 245

40-yard dash: 4.59

• Carlo Kemp

Height: 6-2

Weight: 281

40-yard dash: 4.94

• Ben Mason

Height: 6-2

Weight: 246

40-yard dash: 4.72

• Jalen Mayfield

Height: 6-5

Weight: 326

40-yard dash: 5.31

• Cam McGrone

Height: 6-0

Weight: 234

40-yard dash: DNP

• Quinn Nordin

Height: 6-0

Weight: 193

40-yard dash: DNP

• Kwity Paye

Height: 6-2

Weight: 261

40-yard dash: 4.52

• Ambry Thomas

Height: 5-11

Weight: 191

40-yard dash: 4.37

Thomas ran the fastest 40-yard dash time of the bunch, clocking in at a whopping 4.37 seconds. Nordin, meanwhile, told the media earlier this week his trainer advised him not to participate in any non-kicking drills in fear of injury, while McGrone sat out the physical activities as well while still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in November.

Despite standing 6-4, 215, Collins ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash of the morning, clocking in at 4.43 seconds, with Evans a close third at 4.44. Paye stole the show on the bench press, tallying an impressive 36 reps.

The next closest Wolverine was Mason, who registered 29 reps.

Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was also in attendance today (pictured in the far right corner of the Mason photo below), along with a few other former Wolverines who played elsewhere in 2020.

Cleveland Browns wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche and Texas wide receiver Tarik Black were all inside Al Glick Fieldhouse this morning as well, with the trio pictured in the photo below.

