Pro Day Results Released For Several Of Wolverine Players In Action Today
The Michigan Wolverines' football program is holding its Pro Day today inside Al Glick Fieldhouse, with NFL organizations and scouts alike in attendance to watch. No media outlets were allowed inside, but the players' testing results are nevertheless being released online.
Several Wolverines are expected to participate in the Pro Day festivities, and the Senior Bowl Twitter account has already released the testing results for five specific players — running back Chris Evans, wideout Nico Collins, cornerback Ambry Thomas, longsnapper Camaron Cheeseman and fullback Ben Mason.
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Seven Of Michigan's Pro Prospects Talk Draft Process, More
RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Several Michigan Spring Football Tidbits
Chris Evans— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) March 26, 2021
HT: 5110
WT: 211
Hand: 9 3/4
Arm: 32 1/2
Wing: 76
40yd: 4.50/4.48 NFL Scout⏱
VJ: 40.5👀
BJ: 10’7”
SS: 4.12
3C: 6.83👀
BP: 20x
Ben Mason
HT: 6026
WT: 246
Hand: 9 3/4
Arm: 32 5/8
Wing: 77 7/8
40yd: 4.73/4.76 NFL Scout⏱
VJ: 37.5👀
BJ: 9’9”
SS: 4.42
3C: 6.96👀
BP: 29x https://t.co/1baLmHyEHQ
Mason measured in eight pounds lighter than he was listed at on the 2020 roster, checking in at 246 pounds (was 254 on the 2020 roster). Collins was also seven pounds lighter today at 215 pounds, after weighing 222 on the fall roster (though he didn't play the 2020 campaign).
Thomas, meanwhile, made a much-needed weight gain, weighing in at 191 pounds after residing at 182 pounds when Michigan's roster was last updated prior to last season. Like Thomas, Cheeseman also made a weight gain.
His 239-pound check-in was a nine-pound increase from the 230-pound stature he had been listed at on U-M's 2020 roster. The 40-yard dash times are always one of the more popular testing elements fans and scouts alike are interested in, with Thomas and Collins in particular shining in the area.
Thomas was timed at 4.39 seconds from an NFL scout, while Collins checked in at an impressive 4.42 seconds.
• Thomas: 4.37/4.39 NFL scout
• Collins: 4.42 NFL scout
• Evans: 4.50/4.48 NFL scout
• Mason: 4.73/4.76 NFL scout
• Cheeseman: 5.13/5.05
Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was also in attendance today (pictured in the far right corner of the Mason photo below), along with a few other former Wolverines who played elsewhere in 2020.
Cleveland Browns wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche and Texas wide receiver Tarik Black were all inside Al Glick Fieldhouse this morning as well, with the trio pictured in the photo below.
Great to see our guys @dpeoplesjones @LetmeRockk_ and @_Uche35 too! pic.twitter.com/MYsJAJS9gE— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 26, 2021
Stay tuned for more Pro Day coverage throughout the afternoon as more results are released.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook