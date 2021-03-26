The Michigan Wolverines' football program is holding its Pro Day today inside Al Glick Fieldhouse, with NFL organizations and scouts alike in attendance to watch. No media outlets were allowed inside, but the players' testing results are nevertheless being released online. Several Wolverines are expected to participate in the Pro Day festivities, and the Senior Bowl Twitter account has already released the testing results for five specific players — running back Chris Evans, wideout Nico Collins, cornerback Ambry Thomas, longsnapper Camaron Cheeseman and fullback Ben Mason.

NFL teams and scouts are in attendance today to watch Michigan Wolverines football players at their Pro Day. (Michigan Football Twitter Account)

Chris Evans

HT: 5110

WT: 211

Hand: 9 3/4

Arm: 32 1/2

Wing: 76

40yd: 4.50/4.48 NFL Scout⏱

VJ: 40.5👀

BJ: 10’7”

SS: 4.12

3C: 6.83👀

BP: 20x



Ben Mason

HT: 6026

WT: 246

Hand: 9 3/4

Arm: 32 5/8

Wing: 77 7/8

40yd: 4.73/4.76 NFL Scout⏱

VJ: 37.5👀

BJ: 9’9”

SS: 4.42

3C: 6.96👀

BP: 29x https://t.co/1baLmHyEHQ — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) March 26, 2021

Mason measured in eight pounds lighter than he was listed at on the 2020 roster, checking in at 246 pounds (was 254 on the 2020 roster). Collins was also seven pounds lighter today at 215 pounds, after weighing 222 on the fall roster (though he didn't play the 2020 campaign). Thomas, meanwhile, made a much-needed weight gain, weighing in at 191 pounds after residing at 182 pounds when Michigan's roster was last updated prior to last season. Like Thomas, Cheeseman also made a weight gain. His 239-pound check-in was a nine-pound increase from the 230-pound stature he had been listed at on U-M's 2020 roster. The 40-yard dash times are always one of the more popular testing elements fans and scouts alike are interested in, with Thomas and Collins in particular shining in the area. Thomas was timed at 4.39 seconds from an NFL scout, while Collins checked in at an impressive 4.42 seconds. • Thomas: 4.37/4.39 NFL scout • Collins: 4.42 NFL scout • Evans: 4.50/4.48 NFL scout • Mason: 4.73/4.76 NFL scout • Cheeseman: 5.13/5.05

Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was also in attendance today (pictured in the far right corner of the Mason photo below), along with a few other former Wolverines who played elsewhere in 2020. Cleveland Browns wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche and Texas wide receiver Tarik Black were all inside Al Glick Fieldhouse this morning as well, with the trio pictured in the photo below.