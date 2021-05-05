It took almost exactly four days following the end of the 2021 NFL Draft, but former Michigan Wolverines football kicker Quinn Nordin has found a home in the NFL, and there will be some familiar faces there when he arrives. The Rockford, Mich., native signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New England Patriots, he announced in a tweet. He will join former teammates Cameron McGrone, who was picked by the organization in the fifth round of this year's draft, Michael Onwenu, Josh Uche and Chase Winovich. He is set to compete with Nick Folk, the Patriots' returning kicker, and Roberto Aguayo, an offseason acquisition, for the roster spot.

Michigan Wolverines football kicker Quinn Nordin was picked up by the New England Patriots. (Lon Horwedel)

