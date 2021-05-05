Quinn Nordin Signs Undrafted Free Agent Contract With New England Patriots
It took almost exactly four days following the end of the 2021 NFL Draft, but former Michigan Wolverines football kicker Quinn Nordin has found a home in the NFL, and there will be some familiar faces there when he arrives.
The Rockford, Mich., native signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New England Patriots, he announced in a tweet. He will join former teammates Cameron McGrone, who was picked by the organization in the fifth round of this year's draft, Michael Onwenu, Josh Uche and Chase Winovich.
He is set to compete with Nick Folk, the Patriots' returning kicker, and Roberto Aguayo, an offseason acquisition, for the roster spot.
Michigan saw eight of its 11 pro prospects selected in the draft, and now all have landed on teams, with tight end Nick Eubanks (Dallas Cowboys) and defensive lineman Carlo Kemp (Green Bay Packers) having been picked up immediately following the completion of the event last Saturday night.
Nordin spent five years at Michigan, and made 42 of his 58 place-kicking attempts with a long of 57 yards. He is tied for 10th on the Wolverines' all-time scoring list with 246 career points, and stands as the program's all-time leader in career 40-plus yard field goals (14) and tied for the lead in 50-plus yard field goals (four).
He redshirted during his first year on campus in 2016, before he was the team's full-time place kicker (including PATs) in 2017 as a redshirt freshman, a year in which he made 19 of his 24 attempts with a long of 55 yards.
In 2018, Nordin went 11-of-16 with a long of 50, before following that up with a mark of 10-of-13 as a redshirt junior in 2019. In the latter season, he platooned with Jake Moody.
Last year, injury held Nordin out of two games, and his final stats were 2-of-5 with a long of 46 yards.
