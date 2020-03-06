In this week's look at U-M's résumé, we'll examine where the Wolverines stand, and what the last nine days before selection Sunday could do for them.

Michigan Wolverines basketball (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) is firmly in the NCAA Tournament. Both ESPN bracket expert Joe Lunardi CBS Sports' Jerry Palm have the Wolverines projected as a No. 6 seed in their latest projections.

In addition to NET Rankings, a large factor that the selection committee takes into consideration is quadrant records, broken down by opponent's NET rank and where the game took place:

After a 82-58 blowout win over a dismal Nebraska team, U-M remains at 24th in today's version of the NCAA's official NET Rankings, which factors in game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses.

U-M has played the third-toughest schedule in the nation, according to Kenpom. There is only one team with the same or fewer amount of wins that is ranked ahead of the Wolverines in the NET, meaning the quality of U-M's wins has been and will be taken into account by the metrics used to help determine tournament seeding.

U-M's picked up two quad 1 losses last week as it fell to Wisconsin and Ohio State. Thursday's win over Nebraska qualified as the Wolverines' sixth quad 4 win of the season. The Nebraska win didn't help boost U-M's standing much, but avoiding a senior night disaster did help U-M remain as one of the few teams in college basketball without a bad loss.

U-M has collected some very impressive wins this season to date. Not only that, but two of the wins listed above (at Purdue, vs. Iowa) are right on the verge of being quad 1 wins, which would give U-M eight. When looking at the worst losses, "worst" is relative, because it's hard to find many at all.

The NCAA Tournament will have a bracket in nine days. It's coming quickly, but the Wolverines' résumé is not etched in stone yet. There's still a good amount U-M can gain from one final regular season game, and the Big Ten Tournament. No conference has the depth that the Big Ten has, meaning U-M and other Big Ten teams will have the opportunity to bolster their tourney seeding.

Sunday, March 5 - at Maryland: The Terrapins rank No. 18 in the NET, meaning U-M could pick up another quad 1 win.

Big Ten Tournament

Thursday, March 12 - first round: U-M is just about locked in for the 8-9 game in the Big Ten Tournament, against the winner of Saturday's Rutgers at Purdue matchup. The only way U-M moves up to the seven line would be if Rutgers beats Purdue, PSU beats Northwestern, OSU beats MSU, Illinois beats Iowa and Michigan takes down Maryland.

We'll run with the assumption that U-M plays at noon Thursday against either Rutgers or Purdue. Whichever team it ends up being, they'd provide for an opportunity to gather another quad 1 win.

Friday, March 13 - quarterfinals: U-M's second round opponent (again, in all likelihood, and barring a first round loss) will be the No. 1 seed. That could be Maryland, Michigan State or Wisconsin.

For MSU to be the No. 1 seed, it has to beat Ohio State Sunday, and get a loss from Wisconsin (who plays Indiana), OR it could still get the top seed if all three of Maryland, MSU and Wisconsin lose this weekend.

Wisconsin needs to win at Indiana Saturday, and for U-M to beat Maryland, to lock up the top spot.

Maryland needs to beat U-M, and needs losses from Wisconsin and MSU this weekend.

Nonetheless, whoever U-M's potential opponent might be, it would give U-M another quad 1 win over either the eighth, 18th or 26th ranked team in the NET.

Saturday, March 14 and Sunday March 15 - semifinals and finals: It's hard to predict what will happen with the rest of the bracket, but U-M will have a good chance to pick up another two quad 1 wins if it ends up winning the Big Ten Tournament, as 11 of the Big Ten's 14 teams are in the top-50 the NET, meaning on a neutral floor, any game against one of those 11 opponents would qualify as quad 1.

With U-M firmly in the NCAA Tournament, there's still a lot to play for in the last nine days, starting with a game in College Park (Md.). In addition to gaining momentum heading into the Big Dance, U-M could continue to move up its seed, but with a loss to Maryland and an early exit in the Big Ten Tournament, it could drop on the seed line a notch or two. The good news for the Wolverines, as it has been all season, is that losses to quality teams won't hurt much, but wins in those games could help propel them.