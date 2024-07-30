Relationship with LaMar Morgan key to 2026 DB Brody Jennings' commitment
When 2026 four-star defensive back Brody Jennings visited Michigan over the weekend, he didn't waste any time shutting down his recruitment process.
Being the second commit in U-M's 2026 class, joining fellow Florida native Brady Hart, Jennings felt comfortable with his decision thanks to key relationships he built during his visit.
"I built a strong relationship with Coach Morgan and Coach Moore that will keep getting stronger," Jennings told Maize & Blue Review. "Coach Morgan is big on developing, he showed everything the cornerbacks do at practice to be the best they can be and be better, as well as he showed me how the cornerbacks at Michigan make plays in their defense. The whole staff loves me and I love them."
Defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan had to work quickly to build up relationships in the 2025 and 2026 classes, which included a major flip of Ivan Taylor from Notre Dame.
It should come as no surprise that his quickly-built relationship with Jennings and his family was the catalyst to deciding to shut down his recruitment process.
"He’s great, he’s big on family," Jennings said of Morgan. "He coaches hard and he wants his cornerbacks to be great. He’s big on doing whatever to make his players shine. He wants you to be successful on and off the field."
