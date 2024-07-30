When 2026 four-star defensive back Brody Jennings visited Michigan over the weekend, he didn't waste any time shutting down his recruitment process.

Being the second commit in U-M's 2026 class, joining fellow Florida native Brady Hart, Jennings felt comfortable with his decision thanks to key relationships he built during his visit.

"I built a strong relationship with Coach Morgan and Coach Moore that will keep getting stronger," Jennings told Maize & Blue Review. "Coach Morgan is big on developing, he showed everything the cornerbacks do at practice to be the best they can be and be better, as well as he showed me how the cornerbacks at Michigan make plays in their defense. The whole staff loves me and I love them."