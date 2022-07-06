Report: Big Ten expansion will wait for Notre Dame

Jon Wilner is a Pac-12 reporter who was one of the first to break the story of the Big Ten, adding USC and UCLA starting in the 2024 season. The move shocked the college football landscape, and rumors ran rampant about further expansion and who would be next. One of the most common reports was that Washington and Oregon were also looking to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten. As things have started to calm down from the initial wave of rumors, Wilner reports a source is telling him the Big Ten may be standing pat for now and more concerned with a long-time target. RELATED: Predicting Big Ten divisions with addition of UCLA & USC

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb3VyY2U6IOKAnEnigJlkIGJlIHN0dW5uZWQgaWYgV2FzaGluZ3Rv biBhbmQgT3JlZ29uIGdvIHRvIHRoZSBCaWcgVGVuLiBUaGUgQmlnIFRlbiB3 aWxsIHNpdCBiYWNrIGZvciB0d28geWVhcnMsIHRoZW4gdHJ5IHRvIGdldCBO b3RyZSBEYW1l4oCdPGJyPjxicj5Hcm93aW5nIHJlYWxpdHkgaXMgdGhlIER1 Y2tzIGFuZCBIdXNraWVzIGhhdmUgdG8gMSkgbWFrZSBpdCB3b3JrIGluIHRo ZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUGFjMTI/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQYWMxMjwvYT4g b3IgMikgam9pbiB0aGUgQmlnIDEyLiA8YnI+PGJyPk15IGd1ZXNzOiAxKSBp cyB0aGVpciBwcmVmZXJlbmNlPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9uIFdpbG5lciAoQHdp bG5lcmhvdGxpbmUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2ls bmVyaG90bGluZS9zdGF0dXMvMTU0NDcwODEzMTQ0NzU3NDUyOT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The potential partnership between Notre Dame and the Big Ten is a decade-long discussion. The fit is obvious, but Notre Dame has long held firm in its commitment to remain independent. The acceleration of the expansion, and the potential future of super conferences, may eventually force Notre Dame's hand. Currently, the Irish are members of the ACC for all sports except hockey (Big Ten) and football (independent). Notre Dame has an exclusive TV rights deal with NBC, which has provided the financial incentive to remain independent. During the pandemic, Notre Dame played in a modified schedule with the ACC. They currently have a rights deal with the ACC that says they can only join their conference through 2036. However, if the Big Ten, SEC, or even Big 12 were to take programs from the ACC, those deals would be in serious doubt. Reports suggested the ACC and some of its member programs are preparing for what feels like an inevitable court battle. The Big Ten has been tied to AAU programs in the conference, including Duke, North Carolina, and Virginia. Hearsay suggests Clemson, Miami, and Florida State are also considering moving to a different conference.



TV Rules All