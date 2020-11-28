Michigan Football Rushing Offense: B-

Redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins was — once again — a bright spot. The running game was actually solid, including Haskins notching a 59-yard run and two touchdowns, and fifth-year senior Chris Evans added 35 yards on only four rushes (8.8-yard average). Sophomore Zach Charbonnet didn’t play for unknown reasons. The team's 6.4 yards per carry was impressive, but the Wolverines simply couldn’t get it done in short-yardage situations. They were stuffed on third-and-three, third-and-two, and second- and third-and-one in the middle quarters when the game was on the line in addition to a fourth-and-one sneak with 5:37 remaining that iced the game.

Michigan Football Passing Offense: F

Redshirt freshman Cade McNamara completed his first four passes, but his first-half shoulder injury limited the playbook. The coaches decided he was still a better option than redshirt sophomore Joe Milton, but McNamara was clearly having a hard time throwing downfield, and the offense was horizontal as a result. Michigan had two passing plays of 20 yards or more, and one was a circus catch by frosh A.J. Henning for 28 yards that could have just as easily been intercepted. The two quarterbacks combined for 13 total completions for only 112 yards, and there were a few more dropped passes, two by sophomore Mike Sainristil. Almost everything was contested.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford ran for 73 yards in a win at Michigan. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan Football Rushing Defense: F

Penn State rushed for a ridiculous 254 yards and three touchdowns, including 134 by fourth- or fifth-stringer Keyvone Lee and 73 by quarterback Sean Clifford — both season highs for each player. The Nittany Lions averaged 5.3 yards per carry with sack yardage factored out and dominated up front. Even when the Wolverines had it bottled up inside, the backs bounced out when U-M defenders failed to secure the edge. Lee’s long of 24 yards came on such a play.

Michigan Football Passing Defense: C

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green played a solid game, especially getting off blocks on bubble screens, and the Wolverines’ secondary did a much better job keeping the ball in front of them. Clifford threw for 163 yards but only one pass of 20 yards or more, and outstanding receiver Jahan Dotson hauled in only three receptions for 30 yards. Still, PSU averaged 9.6 yards per completion, and the defense struggled with the slant passes for the second straight week.

Michigan Football Special Teams: C-