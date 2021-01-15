Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh signed his contract extension one week ago today, and is working to fill his staff while shuffling some pieces around. According to reports from Football Scoop and the Gainseville Sun, Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson is expected to join the Michigan defensive staff. Robinson just finished up his third season mentoring the Gators' linebackers, and was a graduate assistant at Mississippi State (2017), Ole Miss (2015-16) and Georgia (2013-14) previously. There are conflicting reports on this development.

According to a source close to the situation, Christian Robinson HAS NOT been offered a job from Michigan at this time. — David Waters - Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) January 15, 2021

Florida Gators linebackers coach Christian Robinson is reportedly heading to Ann Arbor to coach for Michigan Wolverines football. (Alex Shepherd Photography)

