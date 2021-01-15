Reports: Michigan Football Set To Hire Florida LBs Coach Christian Robinson
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh signed his contract extension one week ago today, and is working to fill his staff while shuffling some pieces around.
According to reports from Football Scoop and the Gainseville Sun, Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson is expected to join the Michigan defensive staff.
Robinson just finished up his third season mentoring the Gators' linebackers, and was a graduate assistant at Mississippi State (2017), Ole Miss (2015-16) and Georgia (2013-14) previously.
There are conflicting reports on this development.
According to a source close to the situation, Christian Robinson HAS NOT been offered a job from Michigan at this time.— David Waters - Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) January 15, 2021
RELATED: Football ITF EXTRA: Serious Assistant Target Emerging?
RELATED: Analysis: What Michigan Is Getting In Running Backs Coach Mike Hart
Brian Jean-Mary just finished up his first season as Michigan's linebackers coach, and he is under contract up until just after he conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign. It remains unclear what this potential move would do for his future in Ann Arbor.
The Wolverines let go of defensive coordinator Don Brown after five seasons guiding the Michigan defense. He has been replaced by Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald, though the move has not been officially announced by the program due to Baltimore still being alive in the NFL Playoffs. Macdonald and Robinson were both graduate assistants at Georgia at the same time.
Michigan also appears close to hiring Ravens' secondary coach Jesse Minter (here is out latest intel on Minter). On the other side of the ball, Harbaugh and the program announced Wednesday that former Michigan star Mike Hart has been hired to coach running backs.
Watch for more on this development in the hours and days to come.
