Ron Bellamy gets big raise, added title in new Michigan contract

Michigan wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy has been rewarded with a brand new contract as he was one of the handful of assistant coaches who stayed with the program under Sherrone Moore.

According to MLive's Aaron McMann, Bellamy has received a two-year contract in which his salary has doubled and received a new title.

Bellamy has been named the passing-game coordinator for the Wolverines on top of his responsibilities as wide receiver coach for the program.

His pay also saw a significant bump this year, making $600,000 this season and $650,000 the next season. For comparison, last season Bellamy made $375,000.

