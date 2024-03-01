Ron Bellamy gets big raise, added title in new Michigan contract
Michigan wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy has been rewarded with a brand new contract as he was one of the handful of assistant coaches who stayed with the program under Sherrone Moore.
According to MLive's Aaron McMann, Bellamy has received a two-year contract in which his salary has doubled and received a new title.
Bellamy has been named the passing-game coordinator for the Wolverines on top of his responsibilities as wide receiver coach for the program.
His pay also saw a significant bump this year, making $600,000 this season and $650,000 the next season. For comparison, last season Bellamy made $375,000.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram