Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh tapped a familiar name and face to be his new wide receivers coach in Ron Bellamy, a former Wolverine wideout who was previously the head coach at West Bloomfield (Mich.) High for 11 seasons. Bellamy, coming off a Division 1 state title just last month, is elated to be back at his alma mater. "I’m excited to get this thing rolling," Bellamy said on the 'In The Trenches' Podcast with Jon Jansen. "Where else would you rather be than Ann Arbor, Michigan? "Every day you get to open that door to Schembechler Hall, and it’s just a magical place." Bellamy is one of two former players to return to Ann Arbor as part of Harbaugh's staff shakeup that saw five coaches leave and five enter, with running backs coach Mike Hart being the other. "I’ve known Mike since his playing days at Michigan, although we never played together," Bellamy said. "That Michigan brotherhood never goes away. I look at a guy like yourself [Jansen] — you and I never played together at Michigan, but we have stories and so many things we can share. The same is true with Mike. "We looked at each other in one of our meetings, and the first thing we said was, ‘Wow, we’re coaches here at the University of Michigan.’ This is home for us. This is where we became men. [Former U-M head coach] Lloyd Carr helped build a foundation for us to be husbands and fathers and just great people. RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene, Feb. 10 RELATED: Todd McShay Projects Kwity Paye, Jalen Mayfield As First-Round Draft Picks

Michigan Wolverines football wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy played at Michigan from 1999-2002. (The Wolverine)

"Michigan’s a special place, and for Mike, he hadn’t been back in 10 years. With me being local, I’ve been back. But just to sit in the coaches’ office, to sit in the chair, to realize it came full circle. It came full circle." While West Bloomfield was making its playoff run in January, Bellamy was weighing his options for the future. He had been approached by multiple college programs, he revealed, but U-M just made the most sense, after he and his wife made a 'pros and cons' list and spoke with some of this former teammates. "I think, ultimately, what really was a game-changer for us is that it was an opportunity to come back home," Bellamy said. "It was easier for us to say ‘yes’ to Michigan, as opposed to other schools that had reached out. "I think it was just the perfect timing, and it was a situation where it was just a perfect match for us. We live in Novi, we live 35 minutes from campus, my wife works for the university, my wife went to the university as well. We have a strong family lineage there. My sister in law ran track, my brother loved [former U-M running back] Tim Biakabutuka. "It was a no-brainer when Coach Harbaugh called and he said, ‘You ready?’ I said, ‘I’m ready to come home.’ The rest is kind of history."

