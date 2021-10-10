Scott Frost, Adrian Martinez Weigh In On Loss To Michigan

The disappointment in the voice of Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost was apparent in the moments after Saturday night's 32-29 primetime loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Frost's team, who fell to 3-4 on the season, have been desperate for a signature win since the former star quarterback returned to coach his alma mater. It seemed as though it was close to happening for a bit on Saturday. “I thought tonight was the night,” Frost said in his postgame press conference. It wasn't. Nebraska gave the visiting Wolverines everything they could handle but it was not enough. The loss dropped Frost's Husker teams to 4-11 following a win the week before.

Nebraska fell to 4-11 under Scott Frost in games following a win the week before. (USA Today) (Dylan Widger, USA Today)

Nebraska is every bit the upstart team it was billed a coming into the game and they had the Wolverines on the ropes a few times, but could not land the knockout punch. Star quarterback Adrian Martinez was a playmaking threat throughout but fumbled late in the game in a moment that allowed Michigan to take the lead and never look back. “I feel terrible for (Martinez) and for the team,” Frost said. “Gosh, they did so many things good tonight. That was as much fun as I’ve ever had coaching a football game, with the fans the way they were and the stadium and the way we responded. They’re a damn good football team. I give them a lot of credit. So are we. I told the boys before the game, usually, those games come down to one or two plays. I don’t know if his momentum was stopped or not, but we can’t expect to get those breaks. We have to go make them.” Michigan made the one or two plays that mattered most. Martinez fought to get a yard on the third-and-1 play in the fourth quarter that resulted in Michigan senior safety Brad Hawkins stripping and recovering the football. The officials were slow on the whistle after plays often on Saturday night, but the Wolverines took advantage and made a play when they needed to. “The goal, obviously, short-yardage run play, trying to get the first down,” Martinez said. “I’m not going to stand up here and make excuses for myself. I can’t be careless with the football. I thought the play was over. I was standing as I’m standing right now and I thought it was done. But, regardless of that fact, I feel a lot of responsibility and I can’t make plays like that that hurt our team.”