What They're Saying After Michigan's 32-29 Win Over Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines moved to 6-0 on the season in a 32-29 Houdini Act victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night. That has media, pundits and fans alike buzzing after a gut-check victory and a look ahead at what's next.
Below are some of the best reactions and takeaways coming out of Michigan's most recent win on the road.
"It’s not every day the top spot goes to someone who isn’t an every-down player. But when tying and winning the game come down to your field goals in the final three minutes, it’s do or your team dies. Moody proved perfect on all four of his kicks, including the 31-yard game-tying boot and the 39-yard game-winner."
"Had Michigan wilted during the ensuing 15 minutes as its double-digit lead eroded, the between-quarter antics would have looked sophomoric. But this Michigan team is less fallible than the groups Jim Harbaugh has trotted onto the field in recent years. These Wolverines believe in themselves as much as they believe in Harbaugh’s new crop of coaches.
"Faced with their first deficit of the season late in the third quarter, these Wolverines looked within themselves to summon an incredible fourth quarter. Michigan scored on three consecutive drives in the final 11 minutes and generated a game-changing takeaway as Harbaugh’s club refused to yield. Behind a resurgent running game that generated 101 rushing yards in the fourth quarter alone, the Wolverines kept their perfect season alive with a 32-29 victory."
"To that point, no Power 5 team had lasted longer without facing a deficit. Still, the Wolverines, particularly their offense, proved masterful at handling the adversity confronting them.
"Sophomore running back Blake Corum punctuated a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 29-yard touchdown run, an emphatic answer by a unit that spent the first half sputtering. And, after Martinez found the endzone for his fourth touchdown of the game, Moody knocked home a field goal to tie the game at 29 with three minutes to play, setting the stage for the ensuing heroics.
"And once Martinez’s desperation, fourth-and-10 heave fell to the turf untouched, the Wolverines had survived, scars and all."
"It was simply a brutal outcome for Nebraska, a team that was shut out in the first half but surged back to take a 22-19 lead in the final minute of the third quarter and then a 29-26 lead midway through the fourth.
"Martinez fought valiantly as he has for much of his career. He threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a score. But he couldn’t come through down the stretch when it mattered most. The fumble was inexcusable. And he missed an open Levi Falck on a drag route on Nebraska’s final drive that could have gone for a big gain.
"The defense helped get the lead by intercepting Michigan’s Cade McNamara, but also couldn’t get the clutch stop it needed. The two times the Huskers went ahead in the second half, Michigan immediately responded with scoring drives of its own.
"With the heartbreaking loss, the Huskers dropped to 3-4 on the year and are now 0-10 vs. ranked teams under Frost."
Next up for the Wolverines is a much-needed bye week to rest and get healthy before an Oct. 23 home game against Northwestern. A rivalry tilt against fellow undefeated (for now) Michigan State follows on Oct. 30 in East Lansing.