What They're Saying After Michigan's 32-29 Win Over Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines moved to 6-0 on the season in a 32-29 Houdini Act victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night. That has media, pundits and fans alike buzzing after a gut-check victory and a look ahead at what's next. Below are some of the best reactions and takeaways coming out of Michigan's most recent win on the road. RELATED: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players React To Win Over Nebraska RELATED: Best & Worst From The Win

The Michigan Wolverines defense bent, but didn't break in a 32-29 win over Nebraska. (Dylan Widger, USA Today)

The Wolverine's John Borton named a specialist as Michigan's standout performer of the game: "It’s not every day the top spot goes to someone who isn’t an every-down player. But when tying and winning the game come down to your field goals in the final three minutes, it’s do or your team dies. Moody proved perfect on all four of his kicks, including the 31-yard game-tying boot and the 39-yard game-winner."

Michael Cohen, Detroit Free Press:

"Had Michigan wilted during the ensuing 15 minutes as its double-digit lead eroded, the between-quarter antics would have looked sophomoric. But this Michigan team is less fallible than the groups Jim Harbaugh has trotted onto the field in recent years. These Wolverines believe in themselves as much as they believe in Harbaugh’s new crop of coaches. "Faced with their first deficit of the season late in the third quarter, these Wolverines looked within themselves to summon an incredible fourth quarter. Michigan scored on three consecutive drives in the final 11 minutes and generated a game-changing takeaway as Harbaugh’s club refused to yield. Behind a resurgent running game that generated 101 rushing yards in the fourth quarter alone, the Wolverines kept their perfect season alive with a 32-29 victory."

Jared Greenspan, The Michigan Daily: "To that point, no Power 5 team had lasted longer without facing a deficit. Still, the Wolverines, particularly their offense, proved masterful at handling the adversity confronting them. "Sophomore running back Blake Corum punctuated a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 29-yard touchdown run, an emphatic answer by a unit that spent the first half sputtering. And, after Martinez found the endzone for his fourth touchdown of the game, Moody knocked home a field goal to tie the game at 29 with three minutes to play, setting the stage for the ensuing heroics. "And once Martinez’s desperation, fourth-and-10 heave fell to the turf untouched, the Wolverines had survived, scars and all."

Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports "It was simply a brutal outcome for Nebraska, a team that was shut out in the first half but surged back to take a 22-19 lead in the final minute of the third quarter and then a 29-26 lead midway through the fourth. "Martinez fought valiantly as he has for much of his career. He threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a score. But he couldn’t come through down the stretch when it mattered most. The fumble was inexcusable. And he missed an open Levi Falck on a drag route on Nebraska’s final drive that could have gone for a big gain. "The defense helped get the lead by intercepting Michigan’s Cade McNamara, but also couldn’t get the clutch stop it needed. The two times the Huskers went ahead in the second half, Michigan immediately responded with scoring drives of its own. "With the heartbreaking loss, the Huskers dropped to 3-4 on the year and are now 0-10 vs. ranked teams under Frost."

CBS Sports projects Michigan moves to No. 9 in the polls on Sunday: "A hard-fought win at Nebraska caps an impressive two weeks for Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines, following up his first-ever win at Wisconsin with a field-goal victory against the Cornhuskers."

Postgame Tweets

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBXSU4gZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVU1pY2hGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVU1pY2hG b290YmFsbDwvYT4gVGhleSBzdGVwcGVkIHVwIHdoZW4gdGhleSBoYWQgdG9v LCBhbmQgZGlkIHdoYXQgdGhleSBoYWQgdG8gZG8gdG8gV0lOLiBNaWNoaWdh biBpcyA2LTAgaGVhZGluZyBpbnRvIHRoZWlyIGJ5ZS4gSeKAmW0gcHJvdWQg b2YgdGhpcyB0ZWFtIGFuZCBoYXBweSBmb3IgdGhlIHNlbmlvcnMuIFRoZSBX SU4gaXMgdGhlIG9ubHkgc3RhdCB0aGF0IHJlYWxseSBtYXR0ZXJzLiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CbHVlP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CbHVlPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSnVzdFdpbj9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0p1c3RXaW48L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSm9uIEphbnNlbiAoQEpvbkphbnNlbjc3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvbkphbnNlbjc3L3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ3MDU5 MDkzNTg0MjMyNDUwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTAs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBjYW1lLCB3ZSBzYXcsIHdlIHN0cnVjayB0aHVuZGVyIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8L2E+IOOAve+4 jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRVJ3NUIxWUZwbSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0VSdzVCMVlGcG08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWFzaG9uIExhcmtp bnMgKEBDb2FjaEFMYXJraW5zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NvYWNoQUxhcmtpbnMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDcwNDA3MTc3NDI4MDQ5OTU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZWJyYXNrYSYjMzk7cyBmaWdodGluZyBmb3IgaXRzIGxpZmUsIHRo aXMgd2FzIGFzIGNoYXJnZWQgdXAgYXMgdGhhdCBjcm93ZCBoYXMgbG9va2Vk IGluIHllYXJzIC4uLiA8YnI+PGJyPi4uLiB0aGF0JiMzOTtzIGEgZ3JpbmRl ciBvZiBhIHJvYWQgd2luIGZvciBhbiB1bmJlYXRlbiBNaWNoaWdhbiB0ZWFt IHRoYXQgc3RpbGwgaGFzIHN0dWZmIHRvIGdldCBiZXR0ZXIgYXQuIDxicj48 YnI+Q2VsZWJyYXRlIHRoYXQuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmljayBCYXVtZ2FyZG5l ciAoQG5pY2tiYXVtZ2FyZG5lcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9uaWNrYmF1bWdhcmRuZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDcwMzk1ODUwNTAwMzgy NzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW4gbml0cGljayB0aGF0IGdhbWUgYWxsIHdlIHdhbnQgKGFuZCBu byBkb3VidCB0aGVyZSBpcyBhIGxvdCB0byBpbXByb3ZlKSBidXQgTWNOYW1h cmEgcG9zdCBnYW1lIHNhaWQgYSBsb3Qgb2YgTWljaGlnYW4gdGVhbXMgbG9z ZSB0aGF0IG9uZS4gVGhpcyB0ZWFtIHNlZW1zIHRvIGhhdmUgYSBzcGVjaWFs IHF1YWxpdHkgdG8gaXQuIEhhdmUgdG8gcGxheSBtdWNoIGJldHRlciBidXQg dGhpcyB0ZWFtIGhhcyB0aGUgaW50YW5naWJsZXMgYW5kIHdpbGwgdG8gd2lu LjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hhZWwgU3BhdGggKEBNaWNoYWVsU3BhdGhJVEgp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWljaGFlbFNwYXRoSVRI L3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ3MDQyODAyNTgwMzQ4OTI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub28gZWFybHkgYnV0IG5vbmV0aGVsZXNzIGVhc3kgcHJlZGljdGlv bjogPGJyPldoZW4gTWljaGlnYW4gbWVldHMgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgaW4g dHdvIHdlZWtzLCB0aGVyZSB3aWxsIGJlIG5vIG9wcG9ydHVuaXRpZXMgZm9y IGxhd24gbWFpbnRlbmFuY2UuPGJyPihEb24mIzM5O3Qgd29ycnksIEkgYmVs aWV2ZSB0aGUgTGlvbnMgcGxheSB0aGUgbmV4dCBkYXkuKTwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEpvaG4gVS4gQmFjb24gKEBKb2hudWJhY29uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvaG51YmFjb24vc3RhdHVzLzE0NDcwNDQ5NzcyNDcz MzAzMDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxMCwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBzdGFmZiBpcyBzZXQgZm9yIGEgYmlnIHN3aW5nIG91 dCBXZXN0IChVU0MgaXMgYSBob3QgbWVzcyByaWdodCBub3cgZG93biAyNSB0 byBVdGFoKSBhbmQgd2lsbCBtYWtlIHNldmVyYWwgb3RoZXIga2V5IHJlY3J1 aXRpbmcgc3RvcHMgZHVyaW5nIHRoZSBieWUgd2Vlay48YnI+PGJyPldvbHZl cmluZXMgd2lsbCBvYnZpb3VzbHkgaGF2ZSBhIHRvbiBvZiBtb21lbnR1bSBp ZiB0aGV5IGNhbiBhdm9pZCB0aGlzIHVwc2V0LjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7ICZxdW90 O0VKIEhvbGxhbmQmcXVvdDsgKEBFSkhvbGxhbmRfVFcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRUpIb2xsYW5kX1RXL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ3MDI3 MTQ4NzIwNjQ0MTAzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTAs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XRSBMT1ZFIFlPVfCfmK0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2xV aFBaS0pzSnciPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sVWhQWktKc0p3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IPCfg48gKEBSb25uaWViXzgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUm9ubmllYl84L3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ3MDYxMDQ1NDMyOTYzMDcyP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==