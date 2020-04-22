“He did something [injury related] during the week in Mobile [that caused him to miss the game]," Nagy recalled. "We had to replace about seven guys during the week due to injuries.

"Sean was bummed about it, but just didn’t feel like he could continue on throughout the week, so we found a replacement. He got two full days of practice in prior to that though.

"I went back and watched the practice tapes for Sean, and the reason we invited him in the first place is because we really liked him as a player. There aren’t many guys his size anymore at the tight end spot, because so many are undersized pass catchers.

"Sean has a frame where you can at least put him on the end of the line and expect him to occupy some people. He has nice flexibility for a bigger target to do some things in the passing game.

"[Former U-M tight end] Zach Gentry came out the year before and was a fifth round pick to Pittsburgh, and we thought Sean was a little higher level of a player than Gentry was.

"That was the prevailing feeling around the league too after making some calls with teams about him. The goal here is to get all our players drafted, so we felt good about bringing Sean down here.

"I think he’ll fit in right away as a second or third tight end somewhere, depending on the roster. He has the talent to play for a long time in the league.”