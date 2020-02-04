We focused on Harbaugh's biggest takeaways from U-M's defensive prospects this morning, and next turn our attention toward the three offensive players who were there — left guard Ben Bredeson, tight end Sean McKeon and quarterback Shea Patterson.

NFL draft expert Andrew Harbaugh, the co-founder of Coast to Coast Scouting , spent some time down in Mobile, Ala., in January for the Senior Bowl and its practices, and was kind enough to relay what he saw from the Michigan Wolverines' six football players in attendance.

“The North defensive line group and the edges had the best week of anybody. Bredeson was going against guys like [North Carolina fifth-year senior defensive lineman Jason] Stowbridge and [Michigan State fifth-year senior defensive end Kenny] Willekes, and they definitely made things tough for the offensive linemen.

"A lot of the o-linemen didn’t look good, but compared to others, Bredeson held his own. He had some bad reps, but he had a lot of good reps too.

"He could be a plug-and-play starter in the NFL depending on where he gets drafted. He didn’t necessarily shine, but he definitely didn’t shoot himself in the foot either.

"I think the fact that Bredeson is a pure guard could help his case. He could be a day two guy in the draft, or maybe even an early steal day three guy.

"I haven’t heard any first round conversation with him, though we saw [offensive guard] Chris Lindstrom from Boston College go in the first round to Atlanta last year after he impressed in the Senior Bowl.

"A day two pick would be a safe bet for Bredeson.”