After an abrupt end to the 2019-20 college basketball season, it's time to reflect on the year that was for the Wolverines under new head coach Juwan Howard. There was plenty of good in this rollercoaster ride of a season. We picked the best seven things we saw from U-M this past season. RELATED: The Most Important Questions & Storylines For Michigan Basketball This Offseason RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Mike Boyd & Chris Balas Talk 1989

Michigan Wolverines basketball won the Battle 4 Atlantis in November. (USA Today Sports Images)

Battle 4 Atlantis Championship

U-M was looking to prove itself heading into the Bahamas on Thanksgiving week, and that's exactly what Juwan Howard and the Wolverines did. U-M beat Iowa State, 83-76, North Carolina, 73-64, and Gonzaga, 82-64 to win Howard's first championship as a head coach. The Gonzaga win looked better and better as the year went on, as the Zags only lost once more the entire year. What the run in the Bahamas proved was that U-M was here to stay, and that Howard is more than capable of continuing what former head coach John Beilein started in Ann Arbor. His team was clearly connected and had the leadership from the upperclassmen and coaching staff to be a legitimate force going forward in the Big Ten and nationally.

Wins Over Top Coaches

It's well known that Howard hadn't been a head coach for a single game coming into this year, and had never coached in college. That's what made his matchups with some longtime coaches fascinating. In his first year as a head coach, Howard beat Mark Few, Roy Williams, Tom Izzo, Greg McDermott and Matt Painter, who are No. 1, No. 3, No. 15, No. 26 and No. 38 in career win percentage among active head coaches. The two most impressive wins from a coaching standpoint were the victories the second time around the Big Ten schedule against Michigan State and Purdue. Against the Spartans, Howard and staff finally had a healthy team and made adjustments (particularly in ball screen defense and the decision to put Eli Brooks on MSU's Winson), out-dueling Izzo to beat the Spartans going away. U-M beat Purdue twice, the first time coming in double-overtime at Crisler Center. In the second meeting, U-M was the better team from start to finish, handling a desperate Boilermakers' squad that was squarely on the bubble.

Zavier Simpson's Increased Playmaking Ability