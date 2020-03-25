Seven Best Things We Saw From Michigan Basketball In 2019-20
After an abrupt end to the 2019-20 college basketball season, it's time to reflect on the year that was for the Wolverines under new head coach Juwan Howard. There was plenty of good in this rollercoaster ride of a season. We picked the best seven things we saw from U-M this past season.
RELATED: The Most Important Questions & Storylines For Michigan Basketball This Offseason
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Mike Boyd & Chris Balas Talk 1989
Battle 4 Atlantis Championship
U-M was looking to prove itself heading into the Bahamas on Thanksgiving week, and that's exactly what Juwan Howard and the Wolverines did. U-M beat Iowa State, 83-76, North Carolina, 73-64, and Gonzaga, 82-64 to win Howard's first championship as a head coach. The Gonzaga win looked better and better as the year went on, as the Zags only lost once more the entire year.
What the run in the Bahamas proved was that U-M was here to stay, and that Howard is more than capable of continuing what former head coach John Beilein started in Ann Arbor. His team was clearly connected and had the leadership from the upperclassmen and coaching staff to be a legitimate force going forward in the Big Ten and nationally.
Wins Over Top Coaches
It's well known that Howard hadn't been a head coach for a single game coming into this year, and had never coached in college. That's what made his matchups with some longtime coaches fascinating. In his first year as a head coach, Howard beat Mark Few, Roy Williams, Tom Izzo, Greg McDermott and Matt Painter, who are No. 1, No. 3, No. 15, No. 26 and No. 38 in career win percentage among active head coaches.
The two most impressive wins from a coaching standpoint were the victories the second time around the Big Ten schedule against Michigan State and Purdue. Against the Spartans, Howard and staff finally had a healthy team and made adjustments (particularly in ball screen defense and the decision to put Eli Brooks on MSU's Winson), out-dueling Izzo to beat the Spartans going away. U-M beat Purdue twice, the first time coming in double-overtime at Crisler Center. In the second meeting, U-M was the better team from start to finish, handling a desperate Boilermakers' squad that was squarely on the bubble.
Zavier Simpson's Increased Playmaking Ability
In an offense without a plethora of offensive weapons that could create for themselves, senior point guard Zavier Simpson's passing ability was a major luxury. Simpson was the focal point of the offense, running the ball screen at a high level. He was the most effective pick and roll passer in the country, according to analytics website Synergy Basketball.
He finished the year averaging 7.9 assists per game, which was third in the nation, just behind two players that averaged 8.0. His scoring numbers were up too, as he averaged in double figures for the first time in his career. His 12.9 points per game were tied with junior forward Isaiah Livers for the team's lead. Lastly, Simpson shot much better than previous years from three-point range. After shooting 30.8 percent from deep as a junior, Simpson shot 30.6 percent as a senior, which was the fourth-highest mark on the team from players that attempted more than 50 threes on the year.
Franz Wagner's Emergence
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news