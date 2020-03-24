With all that in mind, here are the four most important questions and storylines surrounding the Michigan basketball program this offseason:

There are no shortage of storylines in Ann Arbor, with potential early jumps to the NBA, transfers and elite targets still left on the recruiting trail being the talk of the town.

Now that the college basketball offseason is in full swing following the campaign's abrupt ending, it's time to preview the pressing topics that will be encompassing the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program in the coming months.

The coronavirus outbreak has seemingly increased the odds of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of Christian Academy five-star power forward and U-M pledge Isaiah Todd attending Michigan next year.

Although he committed to the Wolverines back in October, Todd chose not to sign his letter of intent during November's early signing period, with many believing it was a foregone conclusion the 6-10 power forward would be playing overseas next season.

Australia seemed to be a likely destination, or at least somewhere outside the U.S. if he didn't wind up in The Land Down Under.

It's beginning to appear more and more likely Todd will be in Ann Arbor next year, though, with subtle occurrences on social media over the past few weeks implying as much.

Todd is rated as the second best power forward in the entire country, and would give the 2020-21 Wolverines an outstanding option not only down low, but also from the perimeter when taking into account his ability to knock down threes.