The Most Important Questions & Storylines For U-M Basketball This Offseason
Now that the college basketball offseason is in full swing following the campaign's abrupt ending, it's time to preview the pressing topics that will be encompassing the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program in the coming months.
There are no shortage of storylines in Ann Arbor, with potential early jumps to the NBA, transfers and elite targets still left on the recruiting trail being the talk of the town.
With all that in mind, here are the four most important questions and storylines surrounding the Michigan basketball program this offseason:
RELATED: Michigan/Kentucky Showdown in London 'up in the air'
RELATED: A Panel Updates the Current State of Michigan's Student-Athletes
Will Isaiah Todd be in Ann Arbor Next Season?
The coronavirus outbreak has seemingly increased the odds of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of Christian Academy five-star power forward and U-M pledge Isaiah Todd attending Michigan next year.
Although he committed to the Wolverines back in October, Todd chose not to sign his letter of intent during November's early signing period, with many believing it was a foregone conclusion the 6-10 power forward would be playing overseas next season.
Australia seemed to be a likely destination, or at least somewhere outside the U.S. if he didn't wind up in The Land Down Under.
It's beginning to appear more and more likely Todd will be in Ann Arbor next year, though, with subtle occurrences on social media over the past few weeks implying as much.
Todd is rated as the second best power forward in the entire country, and would give the 2020-21 Wolverines an outstanding option not only down low, but also from the perimeter when taking into account his ability to knock down threes.
Will Josh Christopher Sign With Michigan?
Michigan fans will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on what Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair five-star shooting guard Josh Christopher decides to do, with the 6-5 two-man expected to sign with either Arizona State or Michigan in the coming weeks.
U-M has been tabbed as the favorite by several experts as of late, but Wolverine fans are still holding their breath nonetheless.
The Maize and Blue are already slated to have 14 scholarship players on next year's roster (one over the limit of 13), and Christopher's potential inclusion would balloon that number to 15.
Despite the numbers crunch, head coach Juwan Howard would gladly accept Christopher's pledge if the five-star wanted to sign and would figure out how to fix his scholarship situation after the fact.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news