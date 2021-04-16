2022 Detroit Cass Tech four-star defensive tackle Deone Walker had coaches and reporters buzzing at the Under Armour All-America camp in Ohio over the weekend. Walker has made vast improvements to his game over the last several months, and is now down from 340 pounds to 320. He notched 'sacks' on all four of his one-on-one reps at the camp and looked quick for his size during other drills.

"I feel good," a slimmed down Walker said. "It was good competition — I went against some dawgs out there. I just had to do my thing.

"Since last year, I’ve improved greatly. I remember I came to this camp, and I couldn’t run, spin or nothing. But now, it’s all coming to me."

